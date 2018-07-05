Shuswap RCMP musical ride tickets selling fast

With over a week to go until Shuswap audiences will be dazzled by the horsemanship of the RCMP musical ride troupe, it is already apparent that the shows will be well attended.

Approximately 2100 tickets in total have been sold for the two shows in Salmon Arm on July 16 and the third show in Sicamous on the 17. The Salmon Arm shows will be held at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., the Sicamous show the following day is at 6 p.m.

“We have people from as far away as New Zealand purchasing tickets to these shows as this event is an icon of Canada and promises to be very entertaining. Sales are going quickly and we anticipate being sold out early,” said Patrick Webb, a member of the rotary club of Salmon Arm who is helping organize ticket sales. Webb added they are sold approximately halfway to capacity. He said tickets to the 7 p.m. show in Salmon Arm are selling the fastest.

Local band Barn Catz will be performing before the Salmon Arm shows. Before the Sicamous show Shuswap Pipes and Drums will be joining forces with the Kalamalka Highlanders pipe band to perform before the Musical Ride begins.

The Salmon Arm event will also feature food trucks and a salute to local emergency services. Emergency services including the RCMP, Salmon Arm fire department and Emergency Health Services will have displays open to the public with not ticket to the ride required.

Musical ride tickets are available at all Askews Foods locations and online through the Salmar Theatres’ ticket services. The Sicamous Chamber of Commerce are selling tickets for the Sicamous performance.

