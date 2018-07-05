(Facebook/Victoria Military Music Festival)

Shuswap RCMP musical ride tickets selling fast

Over 2000 tickets sold for performances on July 16 and 17.

With over a week to go until Shuswap audiences will be dazzled by the horsemanship of the RCMP musical ride troupe, it is already apparent that the shows will be well attended.

Approximately 2100 tickets in total have been sold for the two shows in Salmon Arm on July 16 and the third show in Sicamous on the 17. The Salmon Arm shows will be held at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., the Sicamous show the following day is at 6 p.m.

Related:RCMP’s Musical Ride to perform in the Shuswap

“We have people from as far away as New Zealand purchasing tickets to these shows as this event is an icon of Canada and promises to be very entertaining. Sales are going quickly and we anticipate being sold out early,” said Patrick Webb, a member of the rotary club of Salmon Arm who is helping organize ticket sales. Webb added they are sold approximately halfway to capacity. He said tickets to the 7 p.m. show in Salmon Arm are selling the fastest.

Related: Tickets on sale for RCMP Musical Ride in Salmon Arm, Sicamous

Local band Barn Catz will be performing before the Salmon Arm shows. Before the Sicamous show Shuswap Pipes and Drums will be joining forces with the Kalamalka Highlanders pipe band to perform before the Musical Ride begins.

The Salmon Arm event will also feature food trucks and a salute to local emergency services. Emergency services including the RCMP, Salmon Arm fire department and Emergency Health Services will have displays open to the public with not ticket to the ride required.

Musical ride tickets are available at all Askews Foods locations and online through the Salmar Theatres’ ticket services. The Sicamous Chamber of Commerce are selling tickets for the Sicamous performance.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Armstrong playwright’s work delves into refugee crisis

Just Posted

Shuswap RCMP musical ride tickets selling fast

Over 2000 tickets sold for performances on July 16 and 17.

Eighty-two-year-old still gets a kick from felling trees

Shuswap man has been running a chain saw for 65 years with no plans to stop

Terroir cheesemaker takes over the business

Terroir Cheese cheesemaker Sandra Proulx has taken over the business from Leonard Marriott

City supports landmark proposal in spirit of reconciliation

Shuswap collaboration aims to create awareness of Secwepemc traditional territory

Meth party broken up in Penticton park

City pushing zero-tolerance on “unacceptable” behaviour

Trudeau ‘confident’ he didn’t act inappropriately at B.C. music festival in 2000

PM says he’s been mulling the claim in the Creston Valley Advance editorial that resurfaced in June

Billboards placed to mark 25th anniversary of missing B.C. teen

Lindsey Nicholls was last seen in Royston (on Vancouver Island), on the BC Day long weekend in 1993

Grace, Morning Moon: Tragically Hip songs lend names to pot producer’s strains

Canadian band members hold financial stake in company that plans to market five strains

2018 FIFA World Cup: Quarter-final predictions

The first match of quarterfinals kicks off on July 6

Which B.C. marijuana stores will survive?

Province will require background, criminal record checks

Shuswap Lake Seniors Drop-In Centre carves up a bit of creativity

Weekly carving sessions run every Thursday morning

Grad wins car from community

Ethan Dodge was the lucky winner of a 2006 Ford Escape

You’ve got male: Calgary police nab naked man driving Canada Post truck

The report said the driver was throwing clothes out of the window

Vancouver Island father and son reported missing while camping

Jan Stelmaszyk and his son Matt Bartnik have been camping on Vancouver Island

Most Read