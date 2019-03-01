Shuswap String Orchestra brings youth on board for special concert

Members of the Shuswap String Orchestra rehearse under the direction of Brenden Majerech. (File photo)

The Shuswap String Orchestra will be hosting an evening of musical delights featuring a special guest appearance by some of Salmon Arm’s most talented young players.

On Wednesday, March 13, the orchestra performs at the Salmon Arm Secondary’s Sullivan Campus theatre, playing a collection of short pieces from various genres transcribed for a string arrangment.

The Shuswap String Orchestra has a rich history in the region, first created 17 years ago as a part of the School District #83 music program. The orchestra is now an independent, non-profit group with a goal of sharing their love of music with each other and with the community through their concerts.

Making a special guest appearance for the orchestra’s March 13 concert, the Salmon Arm Secondary senior choir will be performing their own specially-prepared pieces, directed by music instructor David Izik-Dzurko.

The concert begins at 7 p.m, with doors opening at 6:30. Admission is by donation, and proceeds will go towards supporting the Shuswap String Orchestra’s future concerts.

