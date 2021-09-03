Shuswap Theatre is holding auditions for comedy, Hilda’s Yard, on Sept. 9 and 10 from 7 to 9 p.m. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Shuswap Theatre is holding auditions for comedy, Hilda’s Yard, on Sept. 9 and 10 from 7 to 9 p.m. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Shuswap Theatre holding auditions for upcoming comedy, Hilda’s Yard

Try-outs for six characters to take place Sept. 9 and 10, 7 to 9 p.m. at theatre

If you’d like to try out for what’s billed as a hilarious comedy, now’s your chance.

Shuswap Theatre will be holding auditions for six characters on Sept. 9 and 10, 7 to 9 p.m., for Canadian playwright Norm Foster’s Hilda’s Yard.

The comedy will be the season opener for the non-profit organization, the first with a live audience after months without. Due to the COVID situation, everyone must wear masks inside the theatre, and proof of vaccination will be required at the auditions.

According to the theatre website, the story takes place in 1956.

“Hilda and Sam are finally empty nesters and they plan to celebrate being alone at last. However, their adult son and daughter have somewhat different ideas.”

The show will run from Oct. 29 to Nov. 13.

For more details, go to the theatre website at shuswaptheatre.com. The theatre is located at 41 Hudson Ave. NW in Salmon Arm.

Read more: Shuswap Theatre Christmas play cancelled, radio shows continue

Read more: Sixteen youth given third chance to shine on Shuswap Theatre stage

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Live theatreShuswap

Previous story
Life at Spallumcheen ranch can be ‘murder’

Just Posted

Increased smoke and fire could be seen on Aug. 11, 2021 on the Two Mile Road blaze near Sicamous. (B.C. Wildfire Service photo)
Column: A peek at how things are run behind the wildfire lines

Shuswap Theatre is holding auditions for comedy, Hilda’s Yard, on Sept. 9 and 10 from 7 to 9 p.m. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Shuswap Theatre holding auditions for upcoming comedy, Hilda’s Yard

Interior Health announced it will partner with school districts in the region to host vaccination clinics for students, teachers and staff. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press)
Interior Health to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics in schools throughout region

Starting Sept. 7, 2021, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District will be replacing aging components of Anglemont’s water system. (Black Press file photo)
Water shutdowns to affect North Shuswap residents as water system replaced