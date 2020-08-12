Shuswap Theatre moving outdoors for weekend of in-tents fun

Comedic, uplifting plays being staged for Walk-About Theatre, Aug. 28 and 29

Shuswap Theatre is looking forward reconnecting with a physically distanced audience.

Artists with Salmon Arm’s theatrical community are preparing for a return to the stage, well, several stages, with Walk-About Theatre. Scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, and Saturday, Aug. 29, the evenings six performances on six outdoors stages located around Shuswap Theatre on 41 Hudson Ave. NW.

Performances will be 10 minutes in length, with small, physically distanced audiences rotating from stage to stage to take in each theatrical offering.

Shuswap Theatre board and artistic committee member Julia Body said the plays are being developed by the six groups of actors that will stay on the same stage throughout the evening. Each is staging something different, but with a shared goal of helping audiences laugh and enjoy themselves.

“It’s a variety, but all things that are fun…,” said Body. “We want people to enjoy themselves and have a laugh and kind of try to forget things for a little bit.”

Walk-About-Theatre was one of Shuswap Theatre’s solutions for returning to the stage while respecting health restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Body said she’s been hearing positive feedback from people looking forward to once again being able to enjoy live theatre in the community.

“This is the first of hopefully a few different things that we’ve planned,” said Body. “We are putting together what we are calling a COVID season, which obviously will not be like a normal season, and we’re talking about doing radio plays and plays that have a very small number of actors.

“Things change sometimes but right now we’re allowed 50 people within the theatre, physically distanced, in their groups, so we’re hoping to do that. And also either livestream or record and put them online our performances.”

Tickets for Walk-About-Theatre are $10 each and it is recommended they be purchased in advance, either online at shuswaptheatre.com or at RE-Market at 121 Hudson Ave. NE.

Non-alcoholic beverages and snacks will be available at the concession but audience members may bring their own refreshments. Washrooms will be available but other access to the theatre will be limited. Audience members are encouraged to wear masks.

For more information, visit shuswaptheatre.com.

