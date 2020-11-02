Shuswap Theatre taking to the airwaves with radio play

Shuswap Theatre is taking to the airwaves for its upcoming production, Dead Men Don’t Do Radio Plays.

With restrictions around COVID-19 preventing gatherings of 50 people or more, the local theatre company will be using the classic radio-play format to deliver a spoof crime drama that listeners can enjoy from the comfort of home.

“Shuswap Theatre is in a situation like the rest of the world with COVID, and we wanted something that would keep our actors and audience members safe. This play fit the bill but is also hilarious. People will love it,” explained director Julia Body.

Dead Men Don’t Do Radio Plays brings two episodes of private investigator Frank Grayson’s escapades as he tracks down the bad guy and gets the girl.

“Stories that let us use our own imaginations to picture what we’re hearing is a whole different experience,” said Body. The film noir genre is famous and I find that when you spoof the serious Sam Spade kind of character, there’s a lot of great comedy that can come out of that.”

Dead Men Don’t Do Radio Plays will run in front of a small, physically distanced live audience (35 to 45 people) on Nov. 13 and 14 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 15 at 1:30.

Due to the limited seating, theatregoers are encouraged to buy tickets early. Tickets, $10, are available at Re-Market etc. on Hudson, or at shuswaptheatre.com.

The play will be recorded for broadcast on Voice of the Shuswap Community Radio (CKVS FM 93.7) at a time to be announced. For more information email Susan MacMillan at susmac@telus.net.

