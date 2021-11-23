Peter Anderson comedy The Coyote’s Christmas coming to Shuswap Theatre stage

Play to run from Dec. 10 to 19, with relaxed performance on the 18th

Initially written for the Caravan Farm Theatre, Peter Anderson’s The Coyotes’ Christmas has found its way to such places as Ottawa and Germany, and now returns to the North Okanagan-Shuswap.

The comedy plays the Shuswap Theatre stage Dec. 10 to 12 and 17 to 19.

Three hungry coyotes disguised as shepherds (in a futile effort to catch sheep) are told by an angel that “Unto you is born this day the Lamb of God”. With visions of a feast, the coyotes set out to steal the lamb, not realizing it is the baby Jesus.

Director Howard DeLong returns to Shuswap Theatre after a 32-year hiatus that sent him roaming to the theatre stages of Prince George and Prince Albert and Regina, Saskatchewan. DeLong and wife Mary, who is stage manager of the show, are enjoying new adventures with Shuswap Theatre.

Though not new to directing, this is Howard’s first opportunity to steer the ship with Shuswap Theatre. He is hugely impressed with the support the play is receiving from the production team and the eight enthusiastic actors. There will certainly be magic to delight the audiences.

The play runs Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 1:30 and 7 and Sundays 1:30. The minimum age for all performances is five. The Saturday, Dec. 18 matinee is a relaxed performance. Although open to all, it is specially tailored for those folk who would love to see live theatre but find the normal theatre environment difficult. There will be modifications made to lighting, sound effects and audience movement. Full details can be found on the Shuswap Theatre website.

Shuswap Theatre follows all public health orders. At present, those include a maximum audience size of 75 (half capacity), proof of double vaccination for all those 12 and older, and the wearing of masks by everyone while in the building. There will be no intermission or concession.

For more information, visit shuswaptheatre.com.

