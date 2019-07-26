Shuswap woman brings ’50s flare to pin-up beauty pageant

Breanna O’Brien competed in pageant at Vernon classic car show

A Shuswap woman with an appreciation for all things vintage took her first steps into a unique kind of competition.

Breanna O’Brien took part in a pin-up pageant in which competitors tried to emulate the vintage beauties whose photographs adorned walls, lockers and the noses of military aircraft in the mid 20th Century.

The competition was held alongside the Vernon Cruise-in car show on July 13.

O’Brien decided to try her hand in the pageant after seeing a post about it on Facebook. She said she has long had a fascination with the 1950s, particularly the music of the era; her favourite band is Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.

The pageant was a smashing success for O’Brien who finished third despite being up against competitors with a lot more experience in this kind of event. She said all the women in the competition were fun and welcoming.

When she expressed interest in entering the pageant, O’Brien was told that bribing the judges was encouraged. She brought some homemade banana bread as a bribe and said that more than half of the competitors came with some kind of incentive for those who would be picking the winner.

O’Brien opted for simple makeup and big curls, which were the peak of style in the middle of the last century. She described her dress, adorned with polka dots and red roses, as the crowning glory of her competition outfit. She purchased the dress on Amazon but then had a seamstress alter it to open from the front revealing a swimsuit underneath.

She said her stage presence and disappearing outfit were both inspired by Ru Paul’s Drag Race on TV.

O’Brien’s first pin-up pageant was a learning experience. She said if she had known the only runway available would be a grass field she would have foregone the high heels for more sensible shoes.

She said she is eager to slip right back into the pin-up style if another chance presents itself.

Shuswap resident Breanna O’Brien competed in a Pin-up Pageant at the Vernon Cruise-in car show on July 13. (Roger Knox/Black Press)

