The Northern Lights Chamber Choir is preparing a virtual Christmas concert for the holidays, with each member submitting tracks being meticulously mixed by conductor Steve Guidone. (File photo)

The Northern Lights Chamber Choir is preparing a virtual Christmas concert for the holidays, with each member submitting tracks being meticulously mixed by conductor Steve Guidone. (File photo)

Shuswap’s Northern Lights Chamber Choir on track for Christmas concerts

Conductor Steve Guidone began work on ambitious project in July

Bringing singers together at Christmas is a tradition for Steve Guidone and 2020 isn’t going to stop him.

The Northern Lights Chamber Choir director is hard at work with the choir preparing a musical Christmas program titled, A Dylan Thomas Christmas.

This year, because of COVID-19 and related restrictions, the task of conducting the choir won’t be done at a podium. Instead, it is a painstaking process already underway involving individual pre-recorded tracks, being compiled, edited and mastered into a cohesive radio program.

”I know choirs around the country are doing virtual concerts and stuff but mostly they’re doing a couple of pieces in virtual and then putting pieces of previous recordings onto their web pages,” said Guidone. “I don’t of anybody that’s done a complete concert virtual. It’s turned out to be a real massive project.”

Work on the project began in July, explained Guidone, with the preparation of guide tracks for each vocal part, for 14 Christmas songs. Choir members have been recording their voices individually. As have individuals wishing to be part of the community sing-along that’s to be part of the program.

“I’ve had a number of people send in audio-tracks for the sing-along portion – I’ve had two sent in from elementary classrooms and if I get anymore we’ll have to have a separate radio program,” laughs Guidone. “What they sent was quite cute so I’ll stick that in there.”

Read more: The Northern Lights Chamber Choir celebrate 10 years of musical magic

Read more: Shuswap concert series explores human nature through music

Singer Andrea Roberts and saxophonist Sandy Cameron safely and separately recorded a version of Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire at Guidone’s garage that he transformed into a makeshift second studio.

“That was kind of weird because you can’t see your singer, you can’t tell when they’re breathing,” said Guidone of his recording with Roberts. “Two days later I had Sandy come in to record his track. And then I glued them all together. That came out quite nice.”

Adding some brass to open the concert were Rich Thorne and Scott McKee. Also on the bill are Holly McCallum and Andrew Stoney.

Most of the heaving lifting for Guidone is with the choir itself. Every song has about 19 tracks sent in by choir members. Each track needs to be meticulously mixed together so that every start of a word, every note change, breaths and consonants are aligned.

“You’ve got layer upon layer of management to try and get the sound you want. And actually, I was surprised at how detailed you can get, how neat a product you can get, it’s quite beautiful actually,” said Guidone.

Despite the amount of work involved, Guidone is driven to deliver before Christmas.

“Choirs and Christmas are connected,” said Guidone. “What’s Christmas without Christmas carols and Christmas concerts? I’m trying to provide people something to listen to and musicians something to play.”

So, this holiday season, Guidone and the Northern Lights Choir invite you to sit back with a hot cuppa at hand and listen to Jon Washburn’s exquisite arrangements of Christmas pieces sung by the choir, interspersed with the story of a Child’s Christmas in Wales narrated by Patrick Benson.

The program will be aired on Voice of the Shuswap Radio Station (CKVS-93.7 FM) at 2 p.m. on Dec. 20 at on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, at 8 p.m. It will also be streamed on the the radio station’s webpage as well as the choir’s. The program is free to enjoy but donations can be made on the Northern Lights Chamber Choir’s website.

For concert details, guide tracks and streaming, go to northernlightschamberchoir.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Salmon Arm students reach finals in nationwide music competition

Just Posted

The Northern Lights Chamber Choir is preparing a virtual Christmas concert for the holidays, with each member submitting tracks being meticulously mixed by conductor Steve Guidone. (File photo)
Shuswap’s Northern Lights Chamber Choir on track for Christmas concerts

Conductor Steve Guidone began work on ambitious project in July

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 99 new cases of COVID-19

Dec. 11’s report reveals the highest case count for the region over the last two weeks

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Police arrest Sicamous man twice in one morning

An incident of alleged break and enter was followed by a call about attempted tool theft

Salmon Arm RCMP warn businesses on Dec. 11, 2020 to watch for counterfeit currency circulating in town. (File photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP warn businesses about counterfeit bills in town

Currency seized is in the form of US$100 bills that share the same serial number

As of Friday, Dec. 11, there were five confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Salmon Arm’s Lakeside Manor independent living complex. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Five cases of COVID-19 now confirmed at Salmon Arm independent living complex

First case at Lakeside Manor was confirmed on Friday, Dec. 4

B.C. transit buses are among public areas where mask use is required. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 transmission remains high with 737 new cases

11 more deaths in the past 24 hours, three health care outbreaks

Salmon Arm homes with dazzling Christmas light displays are wanted for the inaugural Light Up the Night Christmas Light Contest. (Lachlan Labere - Salmon Arm Observer)
Festive contest encourages Salmon Arm to light up the night

Prizes to be won for homes with best Christmas displays

COVID-19 cases at Oliver’s McKinney Place have reached 41 so far.
Another COVID-19 case at Oliver care facility as Interior Health calls for reinforcements

A 14th staff member tested positive, with 27 positive residents

Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery began making its own hand sanitizer in March 2020, with its first priority to supply organizations that work directly with local populations most at risk. (Facebook)
‘It’s obscene’: Okanagan Spirits irked after government turns back on Canadian distilleries

Okanagan Spirits donated half a million worth of sanitizer; Ottawa awards offshore company $375M contract

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Feds say all large provinces need stronger COVID-19 response ‘now’

Infections continue to climb in the six provinces west of the Atlantic region

Signage on a door entering a store in Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke’s COVID-19 cluster contained: Interior Health

A total of 50 cases were linked to the event

Westbank First Nation honoured Okanagan College president Jim Hamilton with a blanket ceremony. (Westbank First Nation)
Westbank First Nation honours Okanagan College president

The college’s president was honoured for his work towards reconciliation

The BC Centre for Disease Control will now be releasing local health area data weekly. (BC Centre for Disease Control)
Upward trend in Central Okanagan COVID-19 cases: BC CDC data

The BC Centre for Disease Control will be releasing data on local health areas weekly

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, an Okanagan based-law practice, and provides Kelowna Capital News with weekly stories from the world of local, national and international law. (Contributed)
Kootnekoff: Would school rankings be admissible as evidence?

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, her diverse legal career spans over 20 years

Most Read