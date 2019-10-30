Shuswap’s Rust Valley Restorers team revved for second season

Stars Mike and Connor Hall and Avery Shoaf return to History Channel on Nov. 21

The homegrown automotive experts behind the Rust Valley Restorers TV series will be back for another season.

The show centres around Mike Hall, a Tappen resident and his team of like-minded classic car restorers who help people get their dream rides road ready.

Read More: City of Salmon Arm to find best way to remedy Lakeshore Drive slippage

Read More: Residents share popular trick-or-treat spots in Salmon Arm

Read More: Shuswap’s Rust Valley Restorers team rolling onto Netflix

Rust Valley Restorers premiered on the History Channel in late 2018, and fans in the Shuswap, where the show is filmed, and far afield quickly began calling for more of Hall and his team of vehicle restorers. The buzz about the show has grown further with the eight-episode first season now streaming on Netflix.

Fans are getting their wish as the first episode of the show’s second season airs on the History Channel on Nov. 21.

Hall and Rust Valley team member Avery Shoaf are getting out of the garage to participate in the Dancing with the Shuswap Stars fundraiser on Nov. 22, the night after the season two premier.

Read more: Fans of Shuswap-filmed Rust Valley Restorers calling for second season

Read More: Shuswap communities investigating child care availability

Read More: Ways to take the waste out of Halloween

@SalmonArm

jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter