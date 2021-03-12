Young, talented entrants of the Shuswap Association of Writers KidsWrite 2019 were recognized at the last Word on the Lake Writers’ Festival. (James Murray photo)

Young, talented entrants of the Shuswap Association of Writers KidsWrite 2019 were recognized at the last Word on the Lake Writers’ Festival. (James Murray photo)

Shuswap’s Word on the Lake Writer’s Festival returns for 2021

May event’s numerous presentations, workshops and more will be offered online

The Shuswap’s premier festival for writers is making a comeback in May.

Registration is underway for the 2021 Word on the Lake Writer’s Festival, with a long line-up of presenters ready to share their work, experiences and expertise with fellow wordsmiths.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a decision was made to put the 2020 festival on the shelf for the year. Debra Turner, president of the Shuswap Association of Writers, the organization behind the festival, said all of the presenters from last year agreed to return for 2021’s event, which will be conducted online May 7 to 9.

The program for this year’s event includes past favourites including a virtual Café Lit, which will include readings by presenters Arianna Dagnino, David A. Paulsen, Fay Arcand, Karen Lee White, kc dyer, Linda Rogers, Michael Slade, Richard Kemick, Sarah de Leeuw and Sylvia Taylor, along with a musical interlude by Blu & Kelly Hopkins.

Read more: In photos: Get it in writing

Read more: Word on the Lake is in the books

Numerous workshops are lined up for the 2021 festival, as is the return of Michael Slade’s Shock Theatre.

Turner noted one benefit of the event being held online is that individuals will be able to participate from farther afield without having to travel to Salmon Arm. The reduced festival registration price of $195 is another. This includes access to all events including the Askew’s Word on the Lake Writing Contest awards ceremony. However, those who only wish to attend individual festival offerings can do so.

Information about the presenters, registration and more can be found on at wordonthelakewritersfestival.com.

@SalmonArm
lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna musical entrepreneurs offer one-stop melody shop

Just Posted

Young, talented entrants of the Shuswap Association of Writers KidsWrite 2019 were recognized at the last Word on the Lake Writers’ Festival. (James Murray photo)
Shuswap’s Word on the Lake Writer’s Festival returns for 2021

May event’s numerous presentations, workshops and more will be offered online

The District of Lake Country wants residents to get engaged in the process of creating a new liquid waste management plan. To that end, a staff member wearing a poop emoji costume went for a around town to spread awareness Thursday, March 11, 2021. (Contributed)
Poop emoji spotted in Lake Country sparks talk of waste management

Input wanted in new wastewater plan as district’s sewer system nears max capacity

Police vehicles park on Lakeshore Road on Thursday, March 4 about 6 p.m. as fire crews respond to a fire below, above the tracks. A CP Rail train stopped below to accommodate the emergency crews. (Sean Gray photo)
Fires in camps where people in Salmon Arm living rough spark concerns

Fire department doesn’t want to see another person injured or a fire in the city spread

Wayne March takes a look back at his time as general manager of the Sicamous Eagles. He was replaced as GM earlier this year and will be stepping down as manager of Sicamous and District Rec Centre over the summer. (Jim Elliot-Eagle Valley News)
Backbone of Sicamous Eagles reflects on 26 years of Junior B

Wayne March says he will miss the team’s people and the game’s toughness

The BC Hockey League announced a shortened 2021 season will begin in early April, following approval from the league’s board of governors and the provincial health office. (Damon James photo)
BC Hockey League announces shortened season will begin in April

Junior ‘A’ hockey league board of governors approve season following green light from province

Premier John Horgan speaks about Phase 2 in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Dr. Penny Ballem, far left, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister Adrian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Horgan supports vaccine passports for international travel but lukewarm for B.C.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also expressed caution about the issue

Grass fire off Pier Mac Way. (Phil McLachlan, Kelowna Capital News)
Rapidly spreading grass fire in Kelowna now extinguished

Multiple fire departments are responding to the call

Graph tracks infections of long-term care home residents after they get their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine, Dec. 15, 2020 to Feb. 15, 2021. Infections fell off sharply after three weeks. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
COVID-19 vaccine protects health staff, seniors best after three weeks

B.C. data show new infections dropped rapidly after first jab

NNSL was founded in 1972 by Jack “Sig” Sigvaldason. (Pixabay.com)
Black Press Media acquires NNSL Media in Northwest Territories, Nunavut

NNSL was founded in 1972 by Jack ‘Sig’ Sigvaldason

Results, first published March 12, say 20 per cent of homeowners who conducted renovations regret focusing solely on aesthetic upgrades. (Pixabay)
20% of B.C. homeowners regret 2020 renovations: report

More than half surveyed say they’ve made upgrades to their home since last March

Recording studio sound music mixer control panel. (Contributed)
Kelowna musical entrepreneurs offer one-stop melody shop

LMS Entertainment wants to put professional local musicians sidelined by COVID back to work

Some Vernon RCMP officers are in isolation following an exposure event. (Morning Star file photo)
Vernon Mounties in isolation after COVID-19 exposure

Immediate precautions were taken after officers identified in exposure event

B.C. Premier John Horgan takes questions in the legislature, March 10, 2021. (Hansard TV) B.C. Premier John Horgan and Yukon Premier Sandy Silver (right) hold meetings in Whitehorse, Sept. 30, 2019. Yukon made the move to stop seasonal time changes last fall. (B.C. government)
Spring forward (again), maybe you won’t have to fall back, B.C. premier says

Yukon dumped time changes, John Horgan still working on it

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Third report of man chasing child in Kelowna, unfounded: RCMP

The man wasn’t chasing the child, but just walking behind them

Most Read