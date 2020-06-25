The Lake Country Art Gallery presents Significance Stares at Me from Everywhere July 4-Aug. 16. (Katherine Coe art)

Significance on display at North Okanagan art gallery

Local and Vancouver artists come together for exhibit

Significance is defined as the quality of being worth of attention; importance and the meaning to be found in words of events.

Significance Stares at Me from Everywhere is the Lake Country Art Gallery’s new exhibit on display July 4-Aug. 16, with an open house Saturday, July 4 from noon to 2 p.m.

Lake Country artists Alison Beaumont and Lynette Schlichting have come together with Vancouver based artists Katherine Coe and Eve Leader for the exhibition.

Beaumont is a photography/digital artist and her video installation, Left Behind, occupies the front portion of the gallery while Schlichting’s assemblage sculptures meander throughout the gallery. Schlichting has a diverse background in film, set and costume design and combines this knowledge with her visual art practice. Leader’s paintings and drawings are displayed on the walls and Coe’s installation fills the back of the gallery.

“Leader’s abstract paintings are haunting and speak to the human condition,” the Gallery states.

Coe is a multidisciplinary artist bringing drawing, printmaking, sculpture into her installation work.

“Through drawing, painting, sculpture, installation, and video, Beaumont, Coe, Leader, and Schlichting discuss contemporary subjects, the mystery of life, darkness, and beauty,” according to the gallery.

But before the show, other artists may be interested in checking out a Lawn Sale July 1 at the ArtHouse Gardens from 12 to 8 p.m. Offering lots of time to safely browse supplies for artists at this huge clearcut of frames, matboard, art supplies and curiosities. Plus there is a Trouble-shooting Frame Workshop: bring your art/photos, pick out a frame and get help putting it all together.

The gallery is looking for submissions for the next show, Me, Looking at you, Looking at Me: Contemplating the Female Gaze Juried Members’ Exhibition.

Open to all members of the LCAG. Artwork can be any size and medium. All submissions accepted by email only, lakecountryartgallery@shaw.ca. The deadline for submissions is Aug. 12

