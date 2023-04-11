Gordon Lightfoot performs during the first concert at the newly re-opened Massey Hall in Toronto, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. Canadian folk icon Lightfoot is cancelling his 2023 concert schedule in Canada and the U.S. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Gordon Lightfoot performs during the first concert at the newly re-opened Massey Hall in Toronto, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. Canadian folk icon Lightfoot is cancelling his 2023 concert schedule in Canada and the U.S. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Singer Gordon Lightfoot cancels 2023 concert schedule, citing health

Canadian folk icon, 84, is recovering from undisclosed health issues

Gordon Lightfoot is cancelling all of his planned concerts this year because of his health.

In a statement, representatives for the 84-year-old say the singer is experiencing “some health-related issues,” without giving specifics.

Lightfoot’s representatives asked for his privacy to be respected as he “continues to focus on his recovery.”

They say Lightfoot is unable to confirm rescheduled dates.

Lightfoot was slated to play more than a dozen shows in Arizona, California and Florida in April, June and September.

His next listed Canadian date was a rescheduled show in Kitchener, Ont., in October.

READ MORE:

ConcertsPop Music

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Millie Bobby Brown Announces Engagement To Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi
Next story
Motown sound to set the tone for upcoming Celebrate Shuswap dance party

Just Posted

The Motown Show performs at Song Sparrow Hall on Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Photo contributed)
Motown sound to set the tone for upcoming Celebrate Shuswap dance party

South Canoe residents Ernie and Sandy Scherck included this photo indicating the proposed location of the pet crematorium (white arrow) as viewed from 5570 20th Ave. NE, with a letter to city council opposing the location. (Photo contributed)
Letter: South Canoe residents say neighbourhood not suited to proposed pet crematorium

Alex Mackenzie’s Comedy For A Cause tour will be swinging through the Okanagan-Shuswap in May, with stops in Penticton, Vernon, Salmon Arm and Revelstoke. (Image contributed)
Gifts from laughter: Charitable comedy tour coming to the Okanagan-Shuswap

Having defeated the Prince George Spruce Kings in Round 1 of the BCHL Interior Conference playoffs, the Salmon Arm Silverbacks now go up against the Vernon Vipers. (File images)
Spruce Kings fall to Salmon Arm Silverbacks in Round 1 of BCHL playoffs