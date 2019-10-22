Singers wanted for South Shuswap Children’s Choir

The South Shuswap Children’s Choir is looking for singers between the ages of eight and 14 to join their group.

The choir, directed by Kate McKie, meets on Wednesday afternoons at the FACES/Arts Council Studios on the lower level of Carlin Hall from 3 to 4:30 p.m. The hall is conveniently located next to Carlin Elementary-Middle School, allowing choir members to walk up after school.

There is no audition to join the choir and no cost due to the generous sponsorship of eight community businesses and organizations.

McKie, a teacher with School District #83, is also the former director of the North Okanagan Shuswap Children’s Honour Choir. She will be readying the choir to perform at various local events including the Sorrento Light Up on Dec. 6.

Anyone interested in joining the choir is asked to call 250-51503276 or email assist@shuswaparts.com.

Submitted by Karen Brown, Arts Council for the South Shuswap

