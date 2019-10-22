Singers wanted for South Shuswap Children’s Choir

No experience necessary, group meets Wednesday afternoons at Carlin Hall

The South Shuswap Children’s Choir is looking for singers between the ages of eight and 14 to join their group.

The choir, directed by Kate McKie, meets on Wednesday afternoons at the FACES/Arts Council Studios on the lower level of Carlin Hall from 3 to 4:30 p.m. The hall is conveniently located next to Carlin Elementary-Middle School, allowing choir members to walk up after school.

There is no audition to join the choir and no cost due to the generous sponsorship of eight community businesses and organizations.

McKie, a teacher with School District #83, is also the former director of the North Okanagan Shuswap Children’s Honour Choir. She will be readying the choir to perform at various local events including the Sorrento Light Up on Dec. 6.

Anyone interested in joining the choir is asked to call 250-51503276 or email assist@shuswaparts.com.

Submitted by Karen Brown, Arts Council for the South Shuswap

Read more: Public invited to piece together Salmon Arm’s McGuire Lake for upcoming exhibition

Read more: Student enrolment for 2019/20 exceeds School District #83 projections

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Troll Grandfather bridges gap in Okanagan
Next story
VIDEO: Final trailer for ‘Rise of Skywalker’ debuts

Just Posted

Thief chops their way into ATM at Salmon Arm Shell station

Amount of cash taken unknown, six-minute heist captured on video

Salmon Arm Minor Hockey takes initiative on mental health

Association embraces need for awareness, to host its own Mental Health Week

Shuswap Search and Rescue launches search for new recruits

Looking for people with time to commit, an enjoyment of outdoors who want to give back to community

Salmon Arm soapbox derby organizer makes donation to BC Children’s Hospital

The money raised from the annual event will go towards a pet petting program

Update: Fire extinguished in roof of Salmon Arm retirement residence

Residents being moved back to their apartments in Lakeside Manor from regional district building

Girl power glows in Vernon STEM workshop

More than 100 students take part in STEM4Girls event

Beers on the job, smacking crotches: 10 police misconduct probes in B.C.

Recent report by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner highlights a number of investigations

Seizure of cannabis edibles, including mac-and-cheese, prompt warning from B.C. RCMP

Potato chips, cheesecake and candy infused with cannabis also seized back in August

B.C. parents sue city and province in 12-year-old daughter’s drowning at lake

Beverly Park drowned at Rotary Lake in Dawson Creek in August 2016

Halloween hauntings happening in the North Okanagan

From fireworks to fundraisers, events are planned this weekend and Oct. 31

Limited parking drives concerns for North Okanagan housing project

Public hearing scheduled for CMHA low-income expansion project proposal

Summerland curlers begin season on the ice

League action and bonspiels to continue into March

Penticton-bound plane forced to return to Vancouver

It’s the third flight in three weeks that has been unable to land at Penticton Regional Airport.

‘The West Wants Out’: Wexit rallies planned in Alberta as separatist momentum grows

Rallies scheduled in Edmonton, Calgary and Red Deer

Most Read