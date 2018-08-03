Sisters-in-law hold annual art show and sale

Judy Coutts and Judy Mackenzie host “Related Styles” at Sorrento Centre Hall

This will be the sixth year that artists and sisters-in-law Judy Coutts and Judy Mackenzie will be holding their art show and sale.

Called “Related Styles,” the show will be held on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 4 and 5, at the Sorrento Drop-In Centre, located in the lower level of the Sorrento Memorial Hall.

Coutts, a former local girl, grew up in Carlin and now calls Rosedale home. She paints primarily in oils and watercolours and chooses to portray animals, birds and assorted wildlife, flowers and landscapes.

Horses are her specialty. She belongs to several painting groups including Agassiz Monday Painters, the Golden Palette Group of Cultus Lake and the Chilliwack Visual Arts Association.

She also takes ongoing lessons with artist Dawn Kerr.

Mackenzie, who is married to Coutts’ brother John, lives in Chase where she is the proud owner and sole artist of her home-based Magpie Gallery.

Her medium of choice is acrylics, painting predominantly local landscapes which include wild flowers, water and animals.

Throughout the years, Mackenzie has exhibited her artwork in several galleries, both locally and in Alberta. She belongs to the Thompson-Nicola-Shuswap Chapter of the Federation of Canadian Artists, the Kamloops Art Council and the Blind Bay Painters. She also teaches classes and workshops at her Magpie Gallery, as well as in conjunction with the Blind Bay Painters Group.

Also on display will be John Mackenzie’s meticulously crafted wooden boxes.

The art show runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

Refreshments will be served and there will be two door prizes.

