Sisters-in-law unite for seventh annual art show at Sorrento Hall

Display and sale to take place Aug. 4 and 5 during High Country Pottery event

Sisters-in-law Judy Mackenzie and Judy Coutts pose for among a number of their many works on display and for sale at last year’s Related Styles Art Show. This year’s show runs Aug. 4 and 5 at Sorrento Hall. (File photo)

Sisters-in-law Judy Mackenzie and Judy Coutts are preparing for their seventh annual art show in the lower level of the Sorrento Hall.

On August 4 and 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the works of Coutts and Mackenzie will be on show and available for sale.. While the show been titled ‘Related styles,’ the two have their own, identifiable style of painting.

Mackenzie, who lives in Chase, chooses to paint mostly local scenery, often including animals, flowers or people. She paints in acrylics, building up the texture with an acrylic gel, then painting with washes of colour and bold pigments, which results in her distinctive style.

Read more: Sisters-in-law hold annual art show and sale

Read more: Related styles

Read more: Family and styles related

Coutts, a former Carlin resident, now lives in Rosedale. She paints landscapes, animals, flowers, and farm or historical scenes in oils or watercolour. You might just find a comical chicken or pig portrait in her collection.

Also included in the show will be an assortment of wooden boxes made by John Mackenzie, Judy’s husband and Coutts’ brother. He makes the boxes from a variety of different woods, in sizes from tiny to large.

All are welcome to come to attend the show, just below the popular annual High Country Pottery Sale at Sorrento Hall. There will be two door prizes, beverages and homemade goodies.

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter