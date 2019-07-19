Sisters-in-law Judy Mackenzie and Judy Coutts pose for among a number of their many works on display and for sale at last year’s Related Styles Art Show. This year’s show runs Aug. 4 and 5 at Sorrento Hall. (File photo)

Sisters-in-law unite for seventh annual art show at Sorrento Hall

Display and sale to take place Aug. 4 and 5 during High Country Pottery event

Sisters-in-law Judy Mackenzie and Judy Coutts are preparing for their seventh annual art show in the lower level of the Sorrento Hall.

On August 4 and 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the works of Coutts and Mackenzie will be on show and available for sale.. While the show been titled ‘Related styles,’ the two have their own, identifiable style of painting.

Mackenzie, who lives in Chase, chooses to paint mostly local scenery, often including animals, flowers or people. She paints in acrylics, building up the texture with an acrylic gel, then painting with washes of colour and bold pigments, which results in her distinctive style.

Read more: Sisters-in-law hold annual art show and sale

Read more: Related styles

Read more: Family and styles related

Coutts, a former Carlin resident, now lives in Rosedale. She paints landscapes, animals, flowers, and farm or historical scenes in oils or watercolour. You might just find a comical chicken or pig portrait in her collection.

Also included in the show will be an assortment of wooden boxes made by John Mackenzie, Judy’s husband and Coutts’ brother. He makes the boxes from a variety of different woods, in sizes from tiny to large.

All are welcome to come to attend the show, just below the popular annual High Country Pottery Sale at Sorrento Hall. There will be two door prizes, beverages and homemade goodies.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

A scenic by Judy Mackenzie is one of the ‘related styles’ that will be on display at Mackenzie and sister-in-law Judy Coutts’ seventh annual art show at Sorrento Hall, Aug. 4 and 5. (Image contributed)

Previous story
Studios of deceased Okanagan artist opened to the public

Just Posted

South Shuswap residents kick waste collection concept to the curb

Area C residents prefer existing depot system, suggest more enforcement

Province attempting to ease concerns over caribou management

CSRD receives letter promising more consultation while chambers of commerce meet with minister

High-flying ‘Canadian Sasquatch’ spotted in Salmon Arm

Bruce Jones enjoys showing champion belt while volunteering at community events

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and cloud, chance of showers

Environment Canada is calling for a sunny weekend across the Okanagan

Memorial skateboard competition request rolling to Salmon Arm council

September event to be in honour of Josh Hunter who passed away in 2018

Fashion Fridays: 5 casual summer dress styles

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Okanagan fawn will be euthanized Friday night unless claimed by sanctuary

Gilbert the deer is currently being treated at West Kelowna’s Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital

BC Wildfire Service warns wet weather no reason to be complacent

Fire risk currently low for much of B.C. compared to same time over last two years.

Battle of blacksmiths returns to Okanagan vineyard

A battle of blacksmiths is returning for its second year in Lake Country

Bank of Canada lowers qualifying rate used in mortgage stress tests

Home sales softened last year after the federal government introduced new stress test rules for uninsured mortgages

Health: Living longer, a myth?

A new column to Black Press from CHIP HealthLine Solutions

Memorial plaques stolen from Okanagan cemetery

Four plaques were stolen from Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Kelowna

Sustainable farming summit coming to the Okanagan

Kelowna will soon host a summit on how the food industry can reduce its climate impact

Couple found dead along northern B.C. highway in double homicide

Woman from the U.S. and man from Australia found dead near Liard Hot Springs

Most Read