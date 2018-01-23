Slayer adds Penticton to North American tour

Penticton has been added to the list of stops for Slayer’s last concert tour around the world. Submitted image

Penticton has been added to the list of stops for Slayer’s last concert tour around the world.

On May 17 they will be joined by Lamb of God, Anthrax, Behemoth and Testament for the first leg of Slayer’s North American tour.

After nearly 37 years, releasing 12 studio albums, multiple live recordings, compilations, live video and two box sets, playing nearly 3,000 concerts in all corners of the world, receiving countless awards including five Grammy nominations and two Grammy awards, Gold records and other accolades as well as having its own exhibit in the Smithsonian Institute, gracing hundreds of magazine covers, experiencing the devastating loss of a founding member,and even appearing on The Tonight Show, the age of Slayer, is coming to an end.

JUST ANNOUNCED! @Slayer hits Penticton and Winnipeg this May! Tickets on sale this Friday at 10am local – don't miss it! #Invictus #Metal pic.twitter.com/1WSdYIdUJj — Invictus Ent. Group (@iegroupca) January 23, 2018

Slayer announces that it will do one last concert tour around the globe to thank their fans for all of their support over the years, for making the last three-and-a-half decades so packed with good times and unforgettable experiences, and will then move on.

Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. local time. Very limited Slayer onstage, plus meet and greet with exclusive merchandise packages will be available. Log on to www.slayer.net/tour for this and all ticket purchasing info.