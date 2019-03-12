Sleeping Beauty returns for opera lovers

In response to ballet lovers’ requests, the Salmar Classic has added another one of the most famous and beloved ballets to this season’s roster.
A presentation of the Bolshoi Ballet’s The Sleeping Beauty runs Saturday, March 17, at 1 p.m.
On her 16 birthday, Princess Aurora falls under the curse of the evil fairy Carabosse and into a deep slumber lasting 100 years. Only the kiss of a prince can break the spell.
A resplendent fairytale ballet, The Sleeping Beauty features scores of magical characters including fairies, the Little Red Riding Hood, Puss in Boots and a beautiful young Princess Aurora performed by Olga Smirnova, a truly extraordinary talent. This is classical ballet at its finest.
Run time is 170 minutes.
