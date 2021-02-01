Small works of Shuswap artists featured in new exhibition

Piqw, at Salmon Arm Art Gallery, features artworks measuring six inches or less

Eric Kutschker installs the first wall of the Piqw exhibition on January 22, 2020. (Kate Fagervik photo)

Creations not so big and smaller are the focus of a new exhibition at the Salmon Arm Art Gallery.

Piqw (pek-wh), an open exhibition for Shuswap artists’ works measuring six inches or less, opened on January 30 and runs to March 27.

The exhibition features 350 artworks by more than 50 artists of all ages, and includes paintings, photographs, drawings and sculpture.

Piqw will continue to evolve and change, says the gallery, as a second intake on February 12 will allow for more artworks to be installed.

The exhibition’s title, a Secwepemc word meaning “to look,” was selected in consultation with Neskonlith Knowledge-Keeper Louis Thomas.

Read more: Salmon Arm downtown farmer’s market, Alexander Plaza in works for 2021

Read more: Column: Hidden painting by former Shuswap artist reveals how history repeats

“Learning words from the language that is part of this land is one of the ways settler cultures can improve their understanding of Indigenous ways,” explains gallery staff in a media release.

In addition, Art from the Attic works are available for sale at the rear of the Art Gallery. Visitors are welcome to shop from a selection of previously loved artwork, generously donated to the Art Gallery by members and supporters.

Admission to the gallery is by donation. Masks are mandatory and visitors must use the front door.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon ArmArtart exhibit