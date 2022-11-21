‘Smashing success’: Competitors heat up the dance floor at Dancing with the Shuswap Stars

Winners in the 2019 Dancing with the Shuswap Stars event, Josh and Joanna Bickle impressed judges and the public once again, winning the All-Stars Division in this year’s event held at the SASU Recreation Centre on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (Kristal Burgess Photography) 2016 Dancing with the Shuswap Stars Pro-Am winners Tracy Hughes and Orlando Robinson were back on the dance floor at the SASCU Rec Centre competing in the All-Stars Division for this year’s event held at the SASU Recreation Centre on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (Kristal Burgess Photography) Paige Hughes is carried by her fellow Shuswap Dance Centre dancers in a Dancing with the Shuswap Stars performance at the SASCU Recreation Centre on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (Kristal Burgess Photography) Rookies Division competitors Kim and Terry Kushniruk get close during their time on the dance floor for Dancing with the Shuswap Stars held at the SASU Recreation Centre on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (Kristal Burgess Photography) Heather Stranks of City Dance, and Phil McIntyre-Paul, who competed in the 2018 Dancing with the Shuswap Stars, won the Judge’s Choice award for their All-Stars Division number in this year’s event held at the SASCU Recreation Centre on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (Kristal Burgess Photography)

Organizers behind Dancing with the Shuswap Stars are calling this year’s event a “smashing success.”

The event, modelled after the television show Dancing with the Stars, took place on Friday night, Nov. 18 at the SASCU Recreation Centre. This was the sixth year for this competitive fundraiser, which benefits the Shuswap Hospice Society, and the first in two years that the public was allowed to attend.

“While we don’t have the final tabulation of how much money was raised, we know it was a healthy sum!” reads a Sunday, Nov. 20 post on the Dancing with the Shuswap Stars’ Facebook page.

Several Dancing with the Shuswap Stars veterans were back on the dance floor for this year’s event, including Joanna and Josh Bickle, winners in the couples category and of the Judges’ Choice award in the 2019 Dancing with the Shuswap Stars. Competing in the All-Stars Division, the couple once again impressed judges and members of the voting public and were named overall champions. In the Rookies Division, that honour went to Morgan and Tyler Stevenson.

Winning the Judges’ Choice award in the Rookies Division were Heidi Gowen and Jens Goerner, while in the All-Stars Division that award was won by Phil McIntyre-Paul and Heather Stranks.

If you missed this year’s Dancing with the Shuswap Stars, for a donation to Shuswap Hospice you can watch a recording of it online at shuswapstars.ca.

