Francois Et Guillaume, aka Willy Gaw and Darrin Herting, fill the hot, smoky Ross Street Plaza with some cool Gypsy jazz during their Downtown Live performance Thursday evening, Aug. 9. Sarabande plays the plaza at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 16. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Smoky jazz guitars

