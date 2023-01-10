Snapshot: Aladdin Jr. brings Genie powers to Salmon Arm Secondary Theatre

Production to run at Sullivan Campus theatre from Jan. 17 to 20

Musical Theatre 11 & 12 students at the Salmon Arm Secondary Sullivan Campus, guided by teacher Danielle Berger, will be presenting Aladdin Jr. from Jan. 17 to 20 at the SAS Theatre, doors open at 5:30 p.m. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

