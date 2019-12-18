The Okanagan’s Cod Gone Wild cook up some toe-tapping Celtic-inspired festive tunes during a performance at Shuswap Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 14. The band was in the Shuswap over the weekend, on their Neighbourhood Rounds Christmas concert tour, with the matinee show at Shuswap Theatre followed by an evening concert at Sorrento Memorial Hall on Sunday, Dec. 15. (Clancy Whiteside/Salmon Arm Observer)

Snapshot: Cod Gone Christmas

The Okanagan’s Cod Gone Wild cook up some toe-tapping Celtic-inspired festive tunes during a performance at Shuswap Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 14. The band was in the Shuswap over the weekend, on their Neighbourhood Rounds Christmas concert tour, with a matinee show at Shuswap Theatre followed by an evening concert at Sorrento Memorial Hall on Sunday, Dec. 15. (Clancy Whiteside/Salmon Arm Observer)

Snapshot: Cod Gone Christmas

