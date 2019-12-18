Snapshot: Cod Gone Christmas

The Okanagan’s Cod Gone Wild cook up some toe-tapping Celtic-inspired festive tunes during a performance at Shuswap Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 14. The band was in the Shuswap over the weekend, on their Neighbourhood Rounds Christmas concert tour, with the matinee show at Shuswap Theatre followed by an evening concert at Sorrento Memorial Hall on Sunday, Dec. 15. (Clancy Whiteside/Salmon Arm Observer)

The Okanagan’s Cod Gone Wild cook up some toe-tapping Celtic-inspired festive tunes during a performance at Shuswap Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 14. The band was in the Shuswap over the weekend, on their Neighbourhood Rounds Christmas concert tour, with a matinee show at Shuswap Theatre followed by an evening concert at Sorrento Memorial Hall on Sunday, Dec. 15. (Clancy Whiteside/Salmon Arm Observer)

Read more: Column: Flash of silver in a tree starts lifelong Christmas mystery

Read more: Trustees reject moving forward with Chase outdoor school

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter