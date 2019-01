Saxaphonist Craig Thomson leads Neville Bowman on piano, Mike Treadway on drums and Bernie Addington on bass through the works of Hank Mobley during a concert hosted by the Salmon Arm Jazz Club Thursday, Jan. 24, at the Nexus at First (Salmon Arm First United Church). (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

