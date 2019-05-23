Snapshot: Orontes in concert

Music emanating from the nimble fretwork of Syrian musicians Orwa Al Sharaa, Gaby Al Botros, Nazir Salameh and Mir Mahmoud – the Orontes Guitar Quartet – blended beautifully as they played through an eclectic set for classical guitar during their Wednesday, May 22 show at the Nexus.

The concert was a fundraiser for local efforts to support refugees. The musicians themselves are refugees, able to play in Canada through support of the Artist Protection Fund, created to support threatened artists with residency programs in safe countries where they can continue their work and plan for the future.

Snapshot: Orontes in concert

