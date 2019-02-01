Runaway Moon Theatre puppeteer Anna Fin shares the suitcase play The Moon Baby with her audience of children and accompanying adults during an Unplug and Play week event held at the School District #83 building on Wednesday, Jan. 30. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Snapshot: Runaway Moon Baby

Runaway Moon Theatre’s Anna Fin shares suitcase play The Moon Baby for Unplug and Play event

Runaway Moon Theatre puppeteer Anna Fin shares the suitcase play The Moon Baby with her audience of children and accompanying adults during an Unplug and Play week event held at the School District #83 building on Wednesday, Jan. 30. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

