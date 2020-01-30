Snapshot: Shuswap music students level up

Zachary Naish, Teslyn Bates, Eva Mosher and Matthew Neudorf are among Salmon Arm piano students to recently complete their Royal Conservatory of Music of Toronto piano exams. Naish and Neudorf completed Level 8 along with Shiloh Jansen. Simi Luttrell completed Level 9, and Bates completed Level 10 along with Aidan Hepburn, Stephanie Lu, Eva Mosher, Rachel Rowbottom, Sarah Trentalance, Samantha Vukadinovic and Robyn de Wet. (Contributed)
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Sports
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map