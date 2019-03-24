Singers gather around producer Jake Jacobson as he strums the banjo during the Wildwood Productions’ Tribute to Pete Seeger concert at the Shuswap Theatre. Performers sang many of Seeger’s most well-loved pieces during the show, sometimes solo or in groups, sharing stories behind what makes the songs so special. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Snapshot: Shuswap musicians pay tribute to Pete Seeger

Wildwood Productions Group concert shows many sides of singer’s work

Shuswap musicians paid tribute to one of the most prominent singers of the protest music era during the Wildwood Production Group’s Tribute to Pete Seeger concerts.

Seeger began his musical career in the early 1940s as a way to promote views of social justice and equality. He felt the best way to enact change was by having people sing together. He, like others such as Woody Guthrie, travelled the world over with nothing but his voice, a five-string banjo, a guitar, his musical message and stories.

Read More: Shuswap musicians pay tribute to folk singer Pete Seeger

The Wildwood group put their own spin on Seeger’s songs during their performance, sometimes with the powerful vocals of a large group and sometimes with the quiet subtelty of one singer and a simple acoustic guitar.

For the seventh year running, these Shuswap musicians, spearheaded by producer Jake Jacobson, have taken to the stage to perform the works of iconic folk musicians, not only as a way to share the stories behind their favourite tunes but to raise funds for local projects.

Upon hosting the first benefit concert with a Woody Guthrie theme, which raised $1,600 for local food banks, Jacobson and the crew of organizers decided to try it as an annual event to contribute to local causes. In the past, other productions have featured the music of Joni Mitchell and Leonard Cohen, as well as Broadway show tunes and Canadian classics. In total, the productions have raised more than $16,000 to contribute to projects in the Shuswap.

Read More: Column: Wildwood Production Group prepares Pete Seeger tribute

There is still one final performance of Seeger’s classic works, hitting the Shuswap Theatre stage at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 24.

 

Singers gather around producer Jake Jacobson as he strums the banjo during the Wildwood Productions’ Tribute to Pete Seeger concert at the Shuswap Theatre. Performers sang many of Seeger’s most well-loved pieces during the show, sometimes solo or in groups, sharing stories behind what makes the songs so special. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
Barbra Streisand under fire for Michael Jackson remarks

Just Posted

Snapshot: Shuswap musicians pay tribute to Pete Seeger

Wildwood Productions Group concert shows many sides of singer’s work

Rain on the way for the Okanagan-Shuswap

Vernon’s dust warning is ongoing

Kangaroo Creek Farm hops into season

Lake Country’s popular tourist site has opened its doors for the season

Province announces $18.6 million for B.C. Search and Rescue

The funding, spread over three years, to pay for operations, equipment, and training

Update: Highway 3 reopened following rockslide near Keremeos

The slide occurred Friday March 22, at about 8 p.m. between Red Bridge and Standing Rock

Sparks fly as SUV speeds down wrong side of Highway 1 trying to flee RCMP

Captured on video, the vehicle headed westbound against oncoming traffic before crashing

Kootnekoff: R v. Sidhu, was he asleep?

Driver in Humboldt crash wasn’t distracted at time of collision with bus,… Continue reading

Trudeau calls May 6 byelection for B.C. riding of Nanaimo-Ladysmith

The riding opened up when Sheila Malcolmson resigned in January

B.C. VIEWS: The hijacking of our education system gathers speed

Children taught to strike and shout fringe far-left demands

Judges on Twitter? Ethical guidance for those on the bench under review

Canadian judges involvement in community life are among issues under review

Four people displaced by Taylor Road fire

The Kelowna Fire Department say no one wass injured and the cause of the fire is not suspicious

Calgary captain has 3 points as Flames torch Canucks 3-1

Giordano leads way as Alberta side cracks 100-point plateau

Okanagan woman launches sewing studio

“I know there’s a lot of people up and down the valley that would love to sew.”

1,300 cruise ship passengers rescued by helicopter amid storm off Norway’s coast

Rescue teams with helicopters and boats were sent to evacuate the cruise ship under extremely difficult circumstances

Most Read