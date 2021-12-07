The Snowbirds send their love over Okanagan Lake. (Mark Brett - Western News)

Snowbirds set to fly South Okanagan skies in August 2022

The Snowbirds last visit to Penticton was for Peach Fest 2019

The Canadian Forces’ Snowbirds are set to return to Penticton on Aug. 3, 2022.

The performance is one of four currently announced to take place in B.C.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and health restrictions, the Snowbirds had initially cancelled their 2021 season, only to later add several destinations as part of their 50th anniversary.

That season didn’t end up having a stop in the Okanagan, but 2022’s tentative schedule looks like they will be making up for it. Following their performance in Penticton, they will take part in the Abbotsford Air Show.

The last time the Snowbirds were in Penticton was to fly over Peach Fest in 2019.

The team did their training in 2021 in B.C., but no location for 2022’s training has been announced yet.

READ MORE: Snowbirds set to return to B.C. for spring training; releases 2021 airshow schedule

READ MORE: Snowbirds teaser for Penticton Peach Festival

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

airforce

Previous story
Early bird passes going on sale for return of Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES Festival

Just Posted

Lena Reynolds and Bonnie Stockbruegger enter the Columbia Shuswap Regional District building on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 to ask that the board reconsider its vaccine mandate’s inclusion of CSRD firehall. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Firefighter, parent, supporters ask CSRD to reconsider vaccine mandate for Shuswap firehalls

Jane Aubertin, mother to Nicole Bell who has been missing since Sept. 2, 2017, speaks in 2020 to media and others concerned about missing and murdered women in the North Okanagan-Shuswap. (File photo)
News of Ashley Simpson brings hope to other North Okanagan-Shuswap families of missing women

With the construction of the Ross Street underpass underway, it is expected the section of Lakeshore Drive from Alexander Street to 4th Street will remain closed for up to four months. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
OPINION: Road closures add another angle to parking challenges in downtown Salmon Arm

A Grindrod home was destroyed by flames Sunday, Dec. 5. (Contributed)
UPDATE: Pup lost in North Okanagan home fire