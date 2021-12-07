Snowbirds set to fly South Okanagan skies in August 2022

The Snowbirds last visit to Penticton was for Peach Fest 2019

The Canadian Forces’ Snowbirds are set to return to Penticton on Aug. 3, 2022.

The performance is one of four currently announced to take place in B.C.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and health restrictions, the Snowbirds had initially cancelled their 2021 season, only to later add several destinations as part of their 50th anniversary.

That season didn’t end up having a stop in the Okanagan, but 2022’s tentative schedule looks like they will be making up for it. Following their performance in Penticton, they will take part in the Abbotsford Air Show.

The last time the Snowbirds were in Penticton was to fly over Peach Fest in 2019.

The team did their training in 2021 in B.C., but no location for 2022’s training has been announced yet.

READ MORE: Snowbirds set to return to B.C. for spring training; releases 2021 airshow schedule

READ MORE: Snowbirds teaser for Penticton Peach Festival

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.