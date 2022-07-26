Snowbirds soar through Penticton skies ahead of Peach Fest

Pentictonites were treated to several flybys from the Canadian Forces air team

Pentictonites were treated to several flights from the Canadian Forces Snowbirds ahead of their full show at Peach Fest Aug. 3.

The ariel demostration team took off from Penticton Airport making several circles over Okanagan Lake and down past Skaha Lake on Tuesday.

The Snowbirds make their return to Peach Fest on opening day on Wednesday Aug. 3 where they will put on a show above Okanagan Lake.

This is their first return to the popular festival since 2019 where fans saw them draw a heart in the sky above Okanagan beach.

The Snowbirds sent their love to the crowds on Okanagan Beach during the 2019 Peach Festival. (File photo)

