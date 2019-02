Ancora Ensemble to perform at First United Church on Feb. 23

The Ancora Ensemble will be performing “Heartsongs” in concert at the Peace Lutheran Church in Vernon on Feb. 22, and on Feb. 23 at Salmon Arm’s First United Church. (Photo by Judi Mori)

