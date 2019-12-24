Justin Bieber has delivered an early Christmas gift to his fans, revealing details on an upcoming album and North American tour. Singer Justin Bieber warms up prior to the NBA All-Star celebrity basketball game in Los Angeles, Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris Pizzello

Sorry, not sorry: Justin Bieber announces new album, tour and documentary series

The video teases a clip of his R&B-flavoured single ‘Yummy’

Justin Bieber delivered an early Christmas gift to fans on Tuesday, revealing details for an upcoming single, album and North American tour.

The Stratford, Ont.-raised pop superstar posted a video to his social media platforms titled “#Bieber2020,” which promised there’s plenty of new music to come in the new year.

The “super-trailer,” as he called it on Instagram, features Bieber emerging from a shack and setting forth along a dusty road towards a deserted gas station.

“As humans we are imperfect,” the 25-year-old singer says in a voiceover at the start of the clip.

“My past, my mistakes, all the things that I’ve been through, I believe that I’m right where I’m supposed to be and God has me right where he wants me.”

View this post on Instagram

#BIEBER2020 super-trailer on youtube now

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

The video teases a clip of his R&B-flavoured single “Yummy,” due on Jan. 3, which will be followed by an album that’s yet to be titled. He also will release a documentary series about his career in 2020.

Bieber plans to launch a 45-show North American tour starting in Seattle on May 14. He’ll roll through Canada with four stops in Ottawa (Sept. 1), Quebec City (Sept. 3), Toronto (Sept. 10) and Montreal (Sept. 14).

The performer has been hinting at the next stage of his career since appearing with Ariana Grande at the Coachella music festival in April.

After that, he spent ample time on Instagram referencing the upcoming project, at one point telling his fans he would release a new album before Christmas if he got 20 million likes. He later deleted the post.

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber working with YouTube on ‘top secret project’

The Canadian Press

