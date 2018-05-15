The second Snakebite Film Festival 45-hour contest starts on June 8. The event is hosted by the Penticton Arts Council. Photo courtesy of Pixabay

South Okanagan 48-hour contest seeking filmmakers

Second annual Snakebite Film Festival in Penticton

The clock is ticking for both seasoned and first-time filmmakers to join in on the 48-hour contest at the second annual Snakebite Film Festival.

Open to any age, skill level and background, the 48-hour challenge will put everyone to the test as teams seek to complete a film in the short time frame vying for the $500 cash prize.

Related: Arts set to rise in Penticton

At the launch event on June 8 at the Leir House (220 Manor Park Ave. in Penticton) at 5:30 p.m., teams will draw a genre from a hat then write, shoot and edit in just 48 hours. As well, they are given a prop and line of dialogue which must be included in their film. Cut to June 10 when competitors will wrap up and make a mad dash to the drop off event.

The deadline to apply is Wednesday, June 6 by 8 p.m. A $50 registration fee, cash or cheque, can be delivered to the Leir House or paid for online. All films will be screened in September during the Snakebite Film Festival, as part of the second Arts Rising Penticton Festival put on by the Penticton Arts Council.

For more information regarding prizes, official rules and online registration visit www.PentictonArtsCouncil.com.

Previous story
Okanagan Symphony Orchestra launches 59th season

Just Posted

Sicamous Eagles look to recruit

Video talks about benefits of club and community

Sinkhole on Highway 1 near Sicamous delays traffic

Westbound lane closed on Trans-Canada about five kilometres east of Sicamous

Salmon River might not rise beyond last week’s high

New forecast predicts level of 74 cubic meters per second, less than Thursday’s 77.

Okanagan-Shuswap flood watch to intensify over next week

Heat wave speeding up snowmelt process

In Photos: Students go cross country

Shuswap elementary school runners hit the trails in cross-country meet

VIDEO: Hikers rescued from Lions Bay forest fire

Flames broke out Monday night at Tunnel Bluffs trail

South Okanagan 48-hour contest seeking filmmakers

Second annual Snakebite Film Festival in Penticton

NAFTA: As deadline nears, Trudeau, Trump discuss prospects of quick deal

President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed the possibility Monday of immediately wrapping up a NAFTA deal

Alberta school division sorry after employee dressed as Spice Girl with blackface

An Alberta school division has apologized after a staff member at a Christian school wore blackface while dressed has a Spice Girl

55 dead in Gaza protests as Israel fetes US Embassy move

Thousands of Palestinians protested near Gaza’s border with Israel, as Israel enjoyed the festive inauguration of new U.S. Embassy in contested Jerusalem.

Federal budget bill quietly proposes tool to ease penalties for corporate crime

A proposal that would allow prosecutors to suspend criminal charges against companies has been added to fed’s budget legislation.

Tory staffer lobbied senators to delay legal-pot bill weeks before being fired

An employee of the Conservatives’ lead Senate critic on marijuana legalization had been lobbying independent senators for several weeks before he was fired

Update: High court orders new trial for parents convicted in toddler’s meningitis death

The parents will be appealing their conviction for failing to provide the necessaries of life to the Supreme Court of Canada

Pitbulls attack three children on Vancouver Island

Ten-year-old girl and woman seriously injured in incident in Nanaimo on Saturday

Most Read

  • South Okanagan 48-hour contest seeking filmmakers

    Second annual Snakebite Film Festival in Penticton