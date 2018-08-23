South Shuswap music festival offers a fret-full good time

Western Canadian bluegrass outfit Nomad Jones brings their extensive repertoire, “from traditional ‘grass and beyond,” to the NimbleFingers Bluegrass and Old-Time Music Festival on Saturday, Aug. 25. (Nomad Jones photo)

The NimbleFingers Bluegrass and Old-Time Music Festival should strike a chord with folks who fancy frets and fiddles played in a family-friendly environment.

Sandwiched between a series of NimbleFingers musician workshops, the Saturday, Aug. 25 festival at the Sorrento Centre showcases an international lineup of stellar old-time and bluegrass acts on two separate stages, fine food and ales, guitar makers and more.

This year, on the main festival stage, NimbleFingers MC Gwendolyn Reischman welcomes RedGirl at noon, the Canotes at 1 p.m, Nomad Jones at 2 p.m., The Bucking Mules at 3 p.m., Eli West and Friends, at 5 p.m. it’s The NimbleFingers Allstars, The Special Consensus at 6 p.m., The Lonesome Ace String Band at 7 p.m., and closing out the night it’s the Greg Blake Band at 8 p.m.

Related: South Shuswap music festival runs Aug. 25 at Sorrento Centre

Over on the Shady Grove Stage it’s Kayla and Matt Hotte at 12:30 p.m., Mark Simos and Friends at 1:30 p.m., Old Paint Due at 2:30 p.m. and Jenny Lester Friends at 3:30 p.m.

Sip locally brewed beer from Crannog Ales, Canada’s first organic farmhouse microbrewery, and check out what other vendors have to offer.

You’ll find great food, musical paraphernalia, vintage records, original letterpress posters, unique handmade jewelry, NimbleFingers T-shirts and a whole lot more. Get creative in the kid’s craft zone, and pick up some ultra-local produce grown by the Sorrento Centre on their organic farm.

The festival runs rain or shine. This year, the festival aims to be litter free and attendees are encourages to use the provided recycling and garbage bins and bring your own water bottle.

Get your tickets online at www.nimblefingers.ca, or in person Acorn Music in Salmon Arm.

Advance tickets are $35 for adults and $22.50 for youth (ages 13 – 18). Gate prices are $39 for adults and $25 for youth. Free admission for kids under 13 and those over 80.

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter