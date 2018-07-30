Ontario-based Lonesome Ace Stringband brings grit and skill to old-time, Appalachian folk songs at this year’s NimbleFingers festival. (File photo)

South Shuswap music festival runs Aug. 25 at Sorrento Centre

NimbleFingers is a family friendly music-lovers’ festival with two separate stages showcasing an international lineup of stellar old-time and bluegrass acts.

Bookended by two weeklong music workshops, the Saturday, Aug. 25 festival at the Sorrento Centre draws upon the incredible talent of their world-class faculty.

This year’s NimbleFingers festival is thrilled to welcome the powerful vocals of the Greg Blake Band, the emotive old-time songs of Toronto-based Lonesome Ace Stringband and the classic bluegrass sounds of The Special Consensus.

Southern U.S. band The Bucking Mules is classic old-time, and twins Greg and Jere, The Canotes, bring brotherly harmonies and sweet family humour to the NimbleFingers stage. Nomad Jones is kickin’ bluegrass from the Canadian west, and modern West Coast folk musician Eli West will be there with his band of musical friends. New to the festival are East Kootenay roots band Redgirl, songbird Jenny Lester and songwriter Mark Simos. Rounding things off are Vancouver Island’s Old Paint Duo and Alberta’s Kayla and Matt Hotte.

Sip locally brewed beer from Crannog Ales, Canada’s first organic farmhouse microbrewery, and check out what other vendors have to offer.

You’ll find great food, musical paraphernalia, vintage records, original letterpress posters, unique handmade jewelry, NimbleFingers T-shirts and a whole lot more. Get creative in the kid’s craft zone, and pick up some ultra-local produce grown by the Sorrento Centre on their organic farm.

Get your tickets online at www.nimblefingers.ca, or in person Acorn Music in Salmon Arm.

Advance tickets are $35 for adults and $22.50 for youth (ages 13 – 18). Gate prices are $39 for adults and $25 for youth. Free admission for kids under 13 and those over 80.

Caravan Farm Theatre farce Law of the Land a poignant revival
Fine dining and fancy cars at RJ Haney Heritage Village & Museum

