FACES presentation of The Nutcracker takes place on Dec. 15 at Carlin Hall. Front, Brooke Richardson as Sugar Plum Fairy and Phoenix Middlekoop as Baby Mouse; Back, Carlo Middlekoop as Herr Drosselmyer, Emma Barnes as Clara and Sienna Kurz as The Nutcracker. (Photo contributed)

South Shuswap’s FACES students bring Christmas classic to Carlin stage

Tickets sold out for Dec. 15 show, Children’s Choir to perform at CP Holiday Train stops

Barb Brouwer

Contributor

Young FACES students will be performing to a full house when they stage The Nutcracker at the Carlin Community Hall.

Tickets for the Dec. 15 show have sold out.

“FACES, a division of the Arts Council for the South Shuswap, is feeling the love this morning. Our 2019 production of The Nutcracker is SOLD OUT,” states a Nov. 28 Facebook post by the Arts Council.

Those who were able to purchase tickets will reap the rewards of the hard work being done by staff and students with FACES’ Art, Dance, Music and Theatre programs.

Scored by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, The Nutcracker, a Christmas classic, was first performed in St. Petersburg, Russia on Dec. 18. 1862.

Clara is having a party and everyone is going!

Hear tiny mice whispering about whether Clara’s mysterious uncle will be there as the FACES version of The Nutcracker begins.

The uncle, Herr Drosselmeyer, arrives and presents Clara with a nutcracker.

From there, the magical story unfolds as audience members are led through a party scene, a fight scene between the mice and Nutcracker and onto the Land of Sweets where Snowflakes, Flowers, Arabian, Chinese Tea, Spanish and even the Sugar Plum Fairy share their talents.

Read more: Shuswap Theatre reduces barriers with inclusive opening of Wizard of Oz

Read more: Shuswap Theatre stages amazing journey to Oz

“This is not going to be a polished performance but a view of what the kids are doing,” says Karen Brown, executive director of the Arts Council for the South Shuswap.

In other arts news, the South Shuswap Children’s Choir, run through the Arts Council for the South Shuswap, perform twice during the holiday season. Watch for the choir at the Sorrento Light Up on Dec. 6 and again on the steps of the Notch Hill Community Church at the CP Holiday Train at 8:30 p.m on Saturday, Dec. 14.

The choir meets weekly under the direction of Kate McKie. Children ages eight to 14, can join for free, thanks to sponsorship by South Shuswap area businesses.

Registration for the January-to-May session of the choir is now open. Visit shuswaparts.com for more information.

Salmon Arm musician first to receive Clara Anderson Endowment funding

