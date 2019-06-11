Spectacular shows from Shuswap Dance Center

The beauty of ballet showed itself during the multi-faceted Inventions shows put on by Shuswap Dance Center June 7 and 8 at the Nexus on First. (Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer) Ariah Goodman, Ivy Timmers, Camden Grant and Zoe Taylor are some of the yellow- costumed dancers who help put on a great Junior Show June 7 by the Shuswap Dance Center. (Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer) Kendrix Fleming, Taylor Czepil and Esme Austin perform a hip-hop number during the Shuswap Dance Center’s Inventions show June 8. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer) Paige Hughes and Grace Decker share a beautiful moment June 7 at the Shuswap Dance Center’s Junior Show. (Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer) Hannah MacNair and Annah Cooke fly high Saturday night at the Shuswap Dance Center’s Inventions show. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer) Grace Decker, Richelle Zurowski, Beth Ralston, Genevieve Reynard and Heidi Boileau tap up a great tune on June 8 at Shuswap Dance Center’s Senior Show. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer) Auldin Maxwell, Ayanna Dawkins, Lily Halliburton, Nathan Williams and Kylie Roy provide a treat for the audience in their neon costumes June 8 at the Shuswap Dance Center’s Inventions show. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

Enthusiastic and talented young dancers showed off their dedication and skill Friday and Saturday nights, June 7 and 8, at the Nexus on First for the Shuswap Dance Center’s Junior and Senior Shows.

With the theme Inventions, the audience was treated to all kinds of creative costumes and routines, and responded with lots of applause and words of appreciation.

