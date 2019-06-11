Spectacular shows from Shuswap Dance Center

Enthusiastic and talented young dancers showed off their dedication and skill Friday and Saturday nights, June 7 and 8, at the Nexus on First for the Shuswap Dance Center’s Junior and Senior Shows.
With the theme Inventions, the audience was treated to all kinds of creative costumes and routines, and responded with lots of applause and words of appreciation.
