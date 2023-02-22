The CBC show Still Standing with comedian/host Jonny Harris came to Okanagan Falls to film an episode that airs tonight, Wednesday. (Still Standing)

The CBC show Still Standing with comedian/host Jonny Harris came to Okanagan Falls to film an episode that airs tonight, Wednesday. (Still Standing)

Still Standing TV host Jonny Harris thinks ‘OK Falls’ is more than OK

The episode featuring Okanagan Falls airs on CBC tonight, Wednesday, at 8 p.m.

The small waterfront town of Okanagan Falls is being featured on the CBC TV show Still Standing and the episode is airing tonight, Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 8 p.m. on both CBC and CBC Gem.

While visiting OK Falls, Still Standing host Johnny Harris did a wine tasting, talked to the locals and got the lay of the land of this unincorporated town that no longer has a waterfall but keeps this claim in its name.

“Still Standing” is a mix of a comedy series and a reality series and features actor and comedian Jonny Harris. Harris travels across Canada to discover the hidden gems in small towns. According to the description of Still Standing, Harris takes a heart-warming journey to find humour in the unlikeliest of places. He immerses himself into the town’s culture as well as into the lives of its residents. He unearths tall tales during his stay before hosting a stand-up comedy routine to help draw attention to these small towns.

So what does Harris think of Okanagan Falls?

“Locals call Okanagan Falls, ‘OK Falls’ for short. And for years it was doing… just OK. But lately, Okanagan Falls is doing a lot better than OK – it’s doing great thanks to a wine industry that’s winning awards from around the world,” said Harris after he visited to the town.

READ MORE: Great Bones, Even Better Stories: Penticton house built for bootlegger was also a popular tea house, B&B

Okanagan

Previous story
Movie Emily set to close Shuswap International Film Festival
Next story
New Netflix password sharing rules likely to be repeated by other streamers: expert

Just Posted

A proposal at Salmon Arm council’s Feb. 21 planning meeting would see two units added to an existing fourplex at 1120 Shuswap St. SE along with an additional four-unit building. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Proposed rental development on Shuswap Street in Salmon Arm hits speed bumps

The Salmon Arm U11 Wolves hockey team brought home the champion title the weekend of Feb. 17, 2023, in the Okanagan North Super League competition. They competed against other Salmon Arm teams the Bullets and the Phantoms. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm U11 Wolves hockey team nab Okanagan North Super League win

Kaden Baum, Lily Brook and coach Donna Flatman will be representing Larch Hills when they compete in the Canada Winter Games in Charlottetown, PEI. The Games run Feb. 18 to March 5. (Contributed)
Column: Lily Brook, Kaden Baum representing Larch Hills at Canada Winter Games

See How They Run and Emily are among the movies set to close the Shuswap International Film Festival at the Salmar Classic on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (Contributed)
Movie Emily set to close Shuswap International Film Festival