Strange blue visitors make a Splash in Salmon Arm Bay

Grindrod’s Runaway Moon Theatre explains the unusual beings are part of an experiment

Strange visitors from Runaway Moon Theatre were offered a ride on the Sweet Ida and accepted. They were apparently part of an experiment called SPLASH and were seen in Salmon Arm Bay during the afternoon of July 24. (Dalynn Kearney photo)

According to the theatre’s website, the new beings are appearing in different places – and are an experiment that may turn into something larger.

Live theatreShuswap Lake