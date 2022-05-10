The Fashion for Famine fundraising fashion show is returning to Salmon Arm Secondary’s Sullivan Campus on Wednesday, May 25 after a two-year pandemic break. Clothing featured will be from Shuswap businesses. (File photo)

The Fashion for Famine fundraising fashion show is returning to Salmon Arm Secondary’s Sullivan Campus on Wednesday, May 25 after a two-year pandemic break. Clothing featured will be from Shuswap businesses. (File photo)

Students in Salmon Arm to rock the runway for Fashion for Famine fundraiser

Fashion show features student models wearing clothing from local businesses

Fashion for Famine is returning to the runway.

The Fashion for Famine fundraiser features Salmon Arm Secondary students modelling clothing from local businesses.

After a break due to pandemic restrictions, the SAS leadership team decided to bring back the popular show on Wednesday, May 25 at the SAS Sullivan campus. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with the fashion show starting at 7. Admission is by donation.

Proceeds will go to the SAFE Society as well as the Shuswap Community Foundation Youth Fund.

The Sullivan leadership team encourages everyone to come watch the fashion show, cheer on the student models and listen to live music provided by Halibut, a student-led band.

“We at Sullivan are very excited to finally have the ability to put on community events and have community connection once again at Sullivan. We can’t wait for everyone to see the amazing fashion show and listen to our live music,” said Mikayla Wilkinson with the leadership team.

The team also expresses gratitude for all its great sponsors.

Read more: Models walk the runway to celebrate the Sicamous United Church Thrift Store

Read more: Fashion 4 Famine

Read more: Salmon Arm Secondary theatre students ready to rock the ’80s with upcoming musical



newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon ArmFashionfundraiser

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Warhol’s ‘Marilyn nabs $195M in auction, most ever for US artist

Just Posted

The Fashion for Famine fundraising fashion show is returning to Salmon Arm Secondary’s Sullivan Campus on Wednesday, May 25 after a two-year pandemic break. Clothing featured will be from Shuswap businesses. (File photo)
Students in Salmon Arm to rock the runway for Fashion for Famine fundraiser

Managing fires in rail cars and other accident scenes will be one of the training workshops available to BC Fire Training Officers at the upcoming convention in Salmon Arm. (BCFTOA photo.)
Firefighters flock to Salmon Arm for six-day training convention

The price per litre of regular gas was over the $2 mark at this Salmon Arm gas station on Tuesday morning, May 10, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Gas prices surpass $2 per litre in Salmon Arm, highest in North Okanagan-Shuswap

David Milchard and Ken Lawson will be bringing their improv comedy show, David and Ken: Comedy with Music!, to Salmon Arm’s Shuswap Theatre on June 4 and 5. (Contributed)
Comedians to make up for cancelled Salmon Arm shows