Students in Salmon Arm to rock the runway for Fashion for Famine fundraiser

The Fashion for Famine fundraising fashion show is returning to Salmon Arm Secondary’s Sullivan Campus on Wednesday, May 25 after a two-year pandemic break. Clothing featured will be from Shuswap businesses. (File photo)

Fashion for Famine is returning to the runway.

The Fashion for Famine fundraiser features Salmon Arm Secondary students modelling clothing from local businesses.

After a break due to pandemic restrictions, the SAS leadership team decided to bring back the popular show on Wednesday, May 25 at the SAS Sullivan campus. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with the fashion show starting at 7. Admission is by donation.

Proceeds will go to the SAFE Society as well as the Shuswap Community Foundation Youth Fund.

The Sullivan leadership team encourages everyone to come watch the fashion show, cheer on the student models and listen to live music provided by Halibut, a student-led band.

“We at Sullivan are very excited to finally have the ability to put on community events and have community connection once again at Sullivan. We can’t wait for everyone to see the amazing fashion show and listen to our live music,” said Mikayla Wilkinson with the leadership team.

The team also expresses gratitude for all its great sponsors.

