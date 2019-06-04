Julia Koochin, Joni Goldenthal, Bethany Ryde and Daniel Stalker in rehearsal for The Murder Mystery at the Murder Mystery, running June 11 and 12. (Photo contributed)

Students rehearse for entertaining evening of repeat murders

King’s Christian theatre class to host The Murder Mystery at the Murder Mystery

A mystery within a mystery, a play within a play.

While it may sound complex, Margot Deveault, director of The Murder Mystery at the Murder Mystery, the upcoming performance by King’s Christian School’s Theatre Performance Class, assures it all comes together in the end.

“You have to pay attention and in the end it gets twisty, it gets quite twisty,” says Deveault. “At the end they’ll get it. There might be a head-scratching moment.”

The play involves the actors of The Cheboygan Murder Mystery Playhouse rehearsing for a new show, Putting a Little English on It.

“As expected at the final dress rehearsal, the lights go out and a character dies onstage — only this murder wasn’t in the script!,” Deveault writes in a synopsis of the play. “The authorities are quickly called, and soon the company finds themselves replaying the death scene. When yet another person dies at the end of the same scene, the cast finds themselves replaying the same scene over and over for other investigators, a theatre critic, and even the playwright himself! But every time they get to the end of the scene, someone else ends up with a fire poker in the chest.

Read more: Salmon Arm Secondary musical theatre students ready for their moment in the spotlight

Read more: Votes needed by South Canoe School for BCAA Play Here funding

Read more: Shuswap Theatre’s Lend Me a Tenor a winner at Ozones

“The actors are left scratching their heads at the strange circumstances and also worried that they could be next. It all culminates in a wild surprise ending in which the actors must work together to defeat the murderer before he murders them all.”

Deveault says she is excited by how the play is coming along, and impressed with her students’ commitment and hard work, both during and outside school hours. She noted the choice of play reflects her students’ comedic talents.

“They’re just really comic actors and really talented with their comedic timing, so it made sense to do a comedy and we wanted to do something that was a little bit offbeat,” said Deveault.

The play runs Tuesday, June 11 and Wednesday, June 12. Doors open at 6:30 with showtime at 7. Tickets, at door, are $7 for adults and $5 for children and students.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Garett Blumenthal, Mac Brown, Kaleb Sutherland, Zak Heinzig and Jacob Huntington in rehearsal for The Murder Mystery at the Murder Mystery, running June 11 and 12. (Photo contributed)

King’s Christian School’s theatre students Hannah Baskill, Molly Tudan, Zoe Tulak, Taylor Lovegrove and Chelsey Chancellor in rehearsal for The Murder Mystery at the Murder Mystery, running June 11 and 12. (Photo contributed)

Previous story
SAS dance students ready to rock year-end recital

Just Posted

Crews battle human-caused wildfire on Squilax Mountain in Sorrento

BC Wildfire Service says blaze can be seen from Highway 1

Axe-throwing entrepreneurs hope to cut down on boredom in the Shuswap

Coaching from Cedar Axe Throwing’s owners can help anyone throw like a pro

Column: Don’t wait on fire bans

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

A windy day in the Okanagan- Shuswap

Expect winds gusting up to 40 km/hr in the Okanagan on Tuesday

Word on the street: Should a ban on open fires and campfires be initiated sooner in the Shuswap?

The Observer asked: Should a ban on open fires and campfires be… Continue reading

Hatred of women creeping into public debate, Trudeau tells equality conference

Women Deliver is a global advocate for gender equality and the health, rights and well-being of girls and women

Students rehearse for entertaining evening of repeat murders

King’s Christian theatre class to host The Murder Mystery at the Murder Mystery

SAS dance students ready to rock year-end recital

Recital takes place June 11, 12 and 13 at the SAS Sullivan Theatre

Okanagan athletes ready for International Children’s Games in Russia

The Games start in July and local athletes are competing in 3 of 9 sports

Man accused of assault on Okanagan beach still behind bars

Thomas Brayden Kruger-Allen is facing multiple assault charges

Class-action lawsuit alleges conspiracy leading to British Columbians being overcharged for vehicles

The B.C. Appeal court certifies as a class-action proceeding litigation aimed at alleged price-fixing conspiracy

B.C. church leader ‘shocked’ after Pride flag vandalized

Ladner United Church says police are investigating the crime

Summerland winery wins gold in France

Silkscarf Winery noted for 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon

Letter: Good reason to shop local

Letter: Good reasons to shop local

Most Read