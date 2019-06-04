Students rehearse for entertaining evening of repeat murders

Julia Koochin, Joni Goldenthal, Bethany Ryde and Daniel Stalker in rehearsal for The Murder Mystery at the Murder Mystery, running June 11 and 12. (Photo contributed)

A mystery within a mystery, a play within a play.

While it may sound complex, Margot Deveault, director of The Murder Mystery at the Murder Mystery, the upcoming performance by King’s Christian School’s Theatre Performance Class, assures it all comes together in the end.

“You have to pay attention and in the end it gets twisty, it gets quite twisty,” says Deveault. “At the end they’ll get it. There might be a head-scratching moment.”

The play involves the actors of The Cheboygan Murder Mystery Playhouse rehearsing for a new show, Putting a Little English on It.

“As expected at the final dress rehearsal, the lights go out and a character dies onstage — only this murder wasn’t in the script!,” Deveault writes in a synopsis of the play. “The authorities are quickly called, and soon the company finds themselves replaying the death scene. When yet another person dies at the end of the same scene, the cast finds themselves replaying the same scene over and over for other investigators, a theatre critic, and even the playwright himself! But every time they get to the end of the scene, someone else ends up with a fire poker in the chest.

“The actors are left scratching their heads at the strange circumstances and also worried that they could be next. It all culminates in a wild surprise ending in which the actors must work together to defeat the murderer before he murders them all.”

Deveault says she is excited by how the play is coming along, and impressed with her students’ commitment and hard work, both during and outside school hours. She noted the choice of play reflects her students’ comedic talents.

“They’re just really comic actors and really talented with their comedic timing, so it made sense to do a comedy and we wanted to do something that was a little bit offbeat,” said Deveault.

The play runs Tuesday, June 11 and Wednesday, June 12. Doors open at 6:30 with showtime at 7. Tickets, at door, are $7 for adults and $5 for children and students.

Garett Blumenthal, Mac Brown, Kaleb Sutherland, Zak Heinzig and Jacob Huntington in rehearsal for The Murder Mystery at the Murder Mystery, running June 11 and 12. (Photo contributed)