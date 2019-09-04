Styx lead singer Gowan surprises South Okanagan record store employees

Grooveyard employees (including Westley, at right) was surprised when rocker Gowan (left) stopped by the Penticton store on Monday. Gowan is the lead singer for Styx which is performing on Wednesday with Loverboy at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Sept. 4. (GrooveyardPenticton Instagram)

A Penticton record store employee got a surprise on Monday when her favourite childhood pop star stopped in.

Gowan, who is the current lead vocalist and keyboardist of the band Styx, was in the Grooveyard in downtown Penticton browsing through the store while employee Stacy Frank was working.

Gowan and Styx are performing at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Wednesday with Loverboy.

Frank was training a new employee when Gowan came in and Frank said she had a difficult time keeping it together. Gowan ended up purchasing a Captain Marvel patch, which also happens to be Frank’s favourite Marvel superhero and gave her a guitar pick.

Store co-owner Andrew Jakubeit he wasn’t able to make it in to visit with Gowan, the Scottish Canadian singer, but got the lowdown on the visit. He said the pair ended up having a good conversation and she asked him if he performs any of his solo hits (which include Strange Animal, All the Lovers in the World, Moonlight Desires) in crossover with Styx. Jakubeit was told that he mentioned he does sing A Criminal Mind with Styx and he was trying to get Frank tickets to their show.

“He phoned the store back on Tuesday and said he hadn’t forgot and was hoping to get her tickets to the VIP area if they become available,” said Jakubeit.

Jakubeit said it was a great experience for his employee.

“He has been here for part of the long weekend already so that is cool that he is enjoying the Okanagan for a few days,” he said.

Gowan is just one of a few celebrities that have stopped in to shop at the Grooveyard.

“Nick Cage came through and we have had a few others come through, but certainly this is one of the larger musicians that have come through. We see band members and roadies that are on tour that sometimes pop in but typically it is not the lead singer coming in, so that is neat,” said Jakubeit.

