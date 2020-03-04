(Stock photo)

Summerland Arts Council to host comedy night

Fundraising event will be held on Friday, March 27

The Summerland Community Arts Council will hold a comedy night fundraiser later this month.

The event will be held Friday, March 27 at 7 p.m. at the Summerland Arts and Cultural Centre, 9525 Wharton St.

The event will be sponsored by PetBarn in Summerland and Saxon Estates Wineries will provide a selection of wines for the event.

Comedians include Velina Taskov, Jordan Strauss and David Kopp.

Taskov, an Australian-Macedonian vet tech, has performed locally and internationally. She has appeared at events including Comedy Bloodsport, the Wine and Laughs Comedy Fest, Kamcomedy Fest, Calgary Funnyfest, KelownaÆs Fringe Festival, Okanagan Comedy Fest and Just For Laughs Northwest 2019 The Outsiders winner.

Strauss, an Alberta comic, has appeared at Just For Laughs Northwest.

He has also won Comedy Bloodsport and has headlined the Wine and Laughs Comedy Festival. He has appeared on Comedy is Fun… Live on Shaw TV and at the Okanagan Comedy Festival.

Kopp, originally from Summerland, is the founder of Kelowna Comedy.

He has performed across western Canadaand has appeared on Just For Laughs Northwest and at several comedy festivals and contests.

He is the winner of the King of North Comedy Contest.

Tickets for the event are $20 in advance and are available at the arts centre or online at www.summerlandarts.com.

