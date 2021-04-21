Katerina Bakalos shows a newspaper article from 2002, when she was participating in vocal competitions. On May 1, she will release her first single with Kelowna-based LMS Entertainment. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Summerland singer to release single under Kelowna-based label

Katerina Bakalos has performed a rock rendition of I Think We’re Alone Now

A Summerland singer will have a new single released by a Kelowna-based music label on May 1.

Katerina Bakalos is covering I Think We’re Alone Now, a song originally recorded by Tommy James and the Shondelles in 1967 and covered by Tiffany in 1987.

While Tiffany’s cover earned her a Juno award for the number one pop single, Bakalos said she is giving the song a different treatment.

“I’ve turned it into a bit of a rock genre,” she said. While she is pursuing a rock sound, Bakalos is also interested in blues and R&B sounds.

She is joined by experienced Canadian musicians. Julie Masi of The Parachute Club provides backup vocals, Jimmy LeGuilloux plays electric guitar, Andrew Johns is the keyboardist, Peter Fredette is the bass player and Summerland resident Scott Gamble is the drummer.

“To have these artists is so amazing. They’re so seasoned,” she said.

Her single is the first to be released by Kelowna-based LMS Entertainment. It will be available on all major music platforms, she said. A video will follow on YouTube.

For Bakalos, singing marks a return to an old interest. When she was growing up, she was interested in singing and competed in vocal competitions. Later, as a teen, she stepped away from singing for 15 years.

She has taken full-time vocal training as she returns to singing.

“Music has always been a huge part of my life,” she said. “I needed to make my soul happy and singing again.”

She hopes her return to music will encourage others to follow their own passions.

“I want to inspire at least one person to chase their dreams. Anything’s possible,” she said.

Bakalos is now working on another single, her first original song. She hopes to release this song on the LMS Entertainment label for July 1.

Music

Summerland singer to release single under Kelowna-based label

Katerina Bakalos has performed a rock rendition of I Think We're Alone Now

