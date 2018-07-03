The cast of Skakespeare Kelowna’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Image contributed by Skakespeare Kelowna.

Sunshine, wine and a Shakespeare comedy

Tickets are on sale now for this summer’s Shakespeare Kelowna production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream

To commemorate Shakespeare Kelowna’s 25th year, they’re putting on a show to remember.

Well known Okanagan actor and director Tracy Ross has come on board to direct a Midsummer Nightʼs Dream, William Shakespeareʼs most magical and romantic comedy.

A Midsummer Nightʼs Dream was written around 1594. It portrays the adventures of four young lovers, a group of amateur actors and their interactions with woodland fairies and a duke and duchess.

This year, from July 18 to 28, the ʻDreamʼ will be staged outdoors at SpearHead Winery.

“We thank our gracious hosts, Martina and Bill Knutsen for providing the spectacular venue high on Spiers Road in Southeast Kelowna,” said Stephen Jefferys, artistic director.

“Come and join us for an evening of wine, appetizers, Okanagan summer warmth and a world of love, spirits, fun and laughter.”

Over the last quarter of a century, Shakespeare Kelowna has staged 30 plays in several venues in the city, garnering many awards at the B.C. Theatre Festival.

For more information or to buy tickets, click here.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

The cast of Skakespeare Kelowna’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Image contributed by Skakespeare Kelowna.

The cast of Skakespeare Kelowna’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Image contributed by Skakespeare Kelowna.

Previous story
B.C. university offers online glimpse into the life of Johnny Cash
Next story
B.C. librarian surprised by superstar seat mate

Just Posted

Salmon Arm RCMP search for Canada Day thieves

Suspect caught on video as they smashed door glass, took at least two laptops and monitor

Collision in Craigellachie claims motorcyclist’s life

The highway was closed for seven hours as police investigated the fatal collision

Dominant year for salmon doesn’t mean increased harvest

Poor sockeye returns make for difficult stock management decision by officials

In photos: Patriotic revellers enjoy explosions of colour

City of Salmon Arm hosts second annual Canada Day fireworks display at Canoe Beach

Update: Trans-Canada Highway reopens after vehicle incident east of Sicamous

The highway was closed for more than five hours

Okanagan-Shuswap residents love Canada

Residents up and down the valley weigh in on what being Canadian means on the nations birthday

B.C. man drives to hospital following grizzly attack

The Bella Coola man surprised a sow grizzly bear that had been feeding on a cherry tree

Bell rings up two Okanagan tennis titles

Kalamalka Country Club Canada Day Tournament

Climate change not one heat wave: scientist

A Canadian climate scientist says Canada and the world are seeing a pattern of more extreme weather events

EDITORIAL: Maryland journalists killed in pursuit of truth

Five people were gunned down in the Capital Gazette newsroom

Rattlesnakes could be hissssss-tory in parts of B.C.

Rattlesnake study suggests extinction in areas of South Okanagan in less than 100 years

Sunshine, wine and a Shakespeare comedy

Tickets are on sale now for this summer’s Shakespeare Kelowna production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream

UPDATED: B.C. man, 20, dies of injuries in Canada Day shooting

GoFundMe page identifies victim as Tanner Henderson

Thousands of B.C. parents missing out on $1,200 grants

Chilliwack financial advisor wants people to sign up for RESP before it’s too late

Most Read