Jaeden Izik-Dzurko is featured in the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra's presentation of Musical Giants. (Contributed)

Symphony brings Musical Giants to Okanagan stages

Church will host show Feb. 12, as Vernon Performing Arts Centre’s stage is being repaired

Big melodies are taking the stage for Okanagan Symphony Orchestra’s February show.

Featuring pianist Jaeden Izik-Dzurko as well as the Okanagan Symphony Youth Orchestra, the show takes place across the Okanagan.

The performance takes place in Kelowna Feb. 10 and Penticton Feb. 11.

In Vernon, the show is moved to Trinity United Church, 3300 Alexis Park Dr., at 7 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 12.

Late in 2022, the stage and loading dock at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre suffered serious flood damage when an extreme cold snap caused the sprinkler system to malfunction.

Repairs will not be completed in time for the OSO’s February concert cycle.

“We are grateful to our patrons and supporters for their understanding given this unfortunate situation, which is beyond our control,” said OSO executive director Geraldine Parent. “Every indication at this point is that the VDPAC will be open again in time for our performance on March 5, 2023.”

Those who already hold tickets for the Vernon performance of Musical Giants will be issued a new ticket by Ticket Seller for the concert at Trinity United Church.

Patrons should be aware that this venue is general seating only.

Ticketseller.ca (250-549-7469) will continue to sell advance tickets for this event.

Subject to availability, some tickets may be available (cash sales only) at the door, but because of the reduced capacity of the church, patrons interested in this concert are strongly encouraged to purchase them in advance.

