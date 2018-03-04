Symphony dabbles in the work of a prodigy

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents Prodigy, March 9-11, as part of the Masterworks Series

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra is proud to present this program of beauty, wit and charm that features music by Mozart and those inspired by him.

“Our guest artist is the remarkable Kevin Chen, who at the tender age of twelve is the youngest guest artist to ever grace our Masterworks stage,” said an OSO spokesperson.

Chen began piano studies at age five, and within a few short years he had won National competitions, been named to CBC’s 30 top classical musicians under 30 and placed runner up with the Montreal Symphony Concerto Competition.

“Kevin is also a prolific composer having written some eighty compositions,” said an OSO spokesperson. “And as if that wasn’t enough, Kevin can also solve a Rubik’s cube in 44 seconds flat. Prodigious indeed.”

Of course, one remarkable prodigy deserves another, the music of Mozart is featured in this program, including Symphony No. 9 – written when he was just sixteen – and his Piano Concerto No. 20 which was Chen’s request.

The second half of the program will feature Loud Sense, Chen’s latest composition for orchestra and the Pulcinella Suite by Igor Stravinsky.

In addition to being our featured performer and composer in our latest Masterworks Series, Chen will perform at the Symphony School shows, inspiring 4,500 Elementary school students throughout the Okanagan.

The OSO presents Prodigy, the fifth edition of The Chase Wines Mastwrworks Series, at the Kelowna Community Theatre March 9 at 7:30 p.m., Penticton’s Cleland Theatre March 10 at 7:30 p.m. and the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre March 11 at 7 p.m. Tickets for all shows are available for $56.25 adult, $49 senior and $26.75 student online at www.okanagansymphony.com.

