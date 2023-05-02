Talented pianist leads quintet of skilled Shuswap musicians in upcoming concert

On May 11, the Salmon Arm Jazz Club welcomes a young talent on the piano, with a performance by the Jordan Manderioli Quintet.

The group includes Jordan Manderioli (piano), Liam Nadurak (trumpet), Chris Petterson (tenor sax), Jake McIntyre-Paul (bass) and Will Friesen (drums).

Manderioli is a pianist, composer and teacher from Kelowna, currently located in Toronto. He started playing drums at age 7 and switched to piano at 10. Since that time, he’s found a passion for improvisation, learning tunes, performing and passing on knowledge to others.

Manderioli has studied with many great pianists, including Mike Longo (Dizzy Gillespie’s pianist and musical director), Brad Turner (Juno award-winning trumpeter and keyboardist), and George Blondheim (internationally renowned film-scorer, pianist and organist). He also has extensive experience in teaching and giving workshops, including being a guest clinician at the inaugural North Vancouver Jazz Festival.

Manderioli’s style is rhythmic, vibrant, lyrical and sensitive, allowing him to collaborate with a wide variety of musicians. He has years of professional experience including playing jazz, funk, pop, rock, fusion, Cajun and classical music.

Other members of this quintet represent a who’s who of great local/regional talent. Those who have attended previous Salmon Arm Jazz Club shows will know their names and be familiar with their skills. This promises to be a great show!

The Jordan Manderioli Quintet plays Thursday, May 11, at the Nexus at First Community on Okanagan Avenue in Salmon Arm. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show at 7. Admission is by donation, with coffee, tea and treats available at intermission.

The Salmon Arm Jazz Club presents shows every second and fourth Thursday, January to June (with occasional exceptions). Visit jazzsalmonarm.com to learn more about this organization and upcoming performances. The website also provides a link for subscription to an email newsletter sent out in advance of each show.

