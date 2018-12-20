Tennessee Walker plays Vernon Saturday

Kick up your boots to Tennessee Walker Saturday night at The Kal. (Tennessee Walker image)

New Canadian country music trio Tennessee Walker are taking The Kal stage Saturday, Dec. 22.

The band combines the forces of three Daylen James from Grovedale, Alta., Shawna Palmer from Abbotsford, B.C., and Tanner Dawson from Chase, B.C.

These three young artists bring high energy and spectacular harmonies to the stage

“Along with their full band, they will keep you dancing and singing all night long,” said Sheri Anderson, The Kal music and event manager.

Also taking place Saturday in Vernon, James and Jamesy return to Okanagan

Tennessee Walker, combines that classic country feel, with a new outlaw vibe that is sure to have you wanting more.

The group draws on big influences such as Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, The Band Perry, and even a sprinkle of Lady Antebellum. While looking up to Canadian country music singer-songwriters like Paul Brandt, the band also keeps alive the honourable sounds of legends such as Johnny Cash, Merle Haggardand Patsy Cline. Combined, this gives them a very well rounded outlook on their original music, expected to be released in the early new year of 2019.

Tickets to Saturday’s show at The Kal are $10 in advance, $15 at the door. Doors open at 8:30 p.m., music starts at 9:30.

