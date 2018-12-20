Kick up your boots to Tennessee Walker Saturday night at The Kal. (Tennessee Walker image)

Tennessee Walker plays Vernon Saturday

Canadian country trio at The Kal Dec. 22

New Canadian country music trio Tennessee Walker are taking The Kal stage Saturday, Dec. 22.

The band combines the forces of three Daylen James from Grovedale, Alta., Shawna Palmer from Abbotsford, B.C., and Tanner Dawson from Chase, B.C.

These three young artists bring high energy and spectacular harmonies to the stage

“Along with their full band, they will keep you dancing and singing all night long,” said Sheri Anderson, The Kal music and event manager.

Also taking place Saturday in Vernon, James and Jamesy return to Okanagan

Tennessee Walker, combines that classic country feel, with a new outlaw vibe that is sure to have you wanting more.

The group draws on big influences such as Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, The Band Perry, and even a sprinkle of Lady Antebellum. While looking up to Canadian country music singer-songwriters like Paul Brandt, the band also keeps alive the honourable sounds of legends such as Johnny Cash, Merle Haggardand Patsy Cline. Combined, this gives them a very well rounded outlook on their original music, expected to be released in the early new year of 2019.

Tickets to Saturday’s show at The Kal are $10 in advance, $15 at the door. Doors open at 8:30 p.m., music starts at 9:30.

@VernonNews
entertainment@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
The Tea Party lives on

Just Posted

B.C. referendum rejects proportional representation

Voters support first-past-the-post by 61.3 per cent

Spirit of Christmas shared in lights

Salmon Arm resident Terry Bonar’s 2320 1st Ave NE holiday light display a must-see

Former Salmon Arm resident tells of breast implant danger

Karissa Pukas wants women to be fully informed regarding plastic surgery

Prospective Downtown Activity Centre owners plan to keep it as community centre

Parmjit and Kulwinder Chahal seek new tenants, hope to house child-care centre

Rare sighting draws excited birdwatchers to the Shuswap

The fieldfare, a member of the thrush family, might have made its way to B.C. from Russia

UPDATED: Man rescued after B.C. city’s pier breaks up in wind storm

Search and rescue crews were deployed to rescue person stuck in White Rock storm

PHOTOS: B.C. pier crumbles under massive waves, winds

One person who was stranded on the structure had to be rescued by helicopter

From streaks to seats: What to watch for at the world junior hockey championship

Some of the world’s best young hockey talents go head-to-head in Victoria and Vancouver next week

Canada Post declares operations back to normal just days before Christmas

Vancouver operations caught up on backlog of parcels that had built up at main western sorting plant

Bovine TB back on radar after slaughtered B.C. cow tests positive

Animal was processed at Alberta facility last month but didn’t enter food chain

One person dead after tree falls on them in B.C. storm

Roads closed, trees down, no estimated time for power to be restored

Salmon Arm Skating Club dazzles audience with Christmas show

Full suite of skating club talent on display in annual performance

Tennessee Walker plays Vernon Saturday

Canadian country trio at The Kal Dec. 22

More than 300,000 without power at one point due to B.C. wind storm

Most of the outages are in the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island

Most Read