Tenor sings through Valentines day

Tenor Paul Moore brings his choirs and special guests to All Saints Anglican Church Feb. 10 for a special Valentine’s concert, Nuit Musicale. Moore also presents the concert in Kelowna Feb. 9. (Morning Star file photo)

Tenor Paul Moore intends to provide a romantic Valentine’s Day encounter for audience members who want to treat their partners, family members or friends, or who want to just celebrate alone.

Moore said his Nuit Musicale Valentine’s apecial concert will deliver both great music and an unforgettable experience for the audience.

Nuit Musicale Valentines Special returns this year on Feb. 9 in Kelowna at the Cathedral Church of St. Michael and All Angels at 7 p.m. and Feb. 10 in Vernon at All Saints Anglican Church at 7 p.m., as a tribute to love and Valentine’s Day.

“It promises to touch your soul and ignite your passion for music,” Moore said.

Graham Vink will join Moore on piano to help re-create the music that exists on paper as only black ink dots and lines and words.

“The magic of live performances is that you get to see and hear the moment that the piano and voice bring the composers thoughts to life,” Moore said. “We hope you will be courted by the romance of opperetta, musical theatre and feel the songs in your heart, while spending the evening with your special someone.”

Moore has also added several songs by Franz Lehar.

“I have wanted to create a program based on Lehar for a long time,” Moore said. “I enjoy singing his songs and have heard many famous singers sing them. The music is very demanding and exciting. I am honoured to be able to sing it.”

Lehar wrote melodies that are performed throughout the world each year, including The Merry Widow, the night will include many songs by Lehar.

“One song in particular that will surprise you is Freunde, Das Leben Ist LebensWert (Friends, life is great).

The program will also include Granada, a powerful spanish favourite, and Adelaide, a song composed by Beethoven that spans many emotions.

“The concert will have broad appeal to all music lovers with love songs such as Some Enchanted Evening from the musical South Pacific, How Long Will I Love You? to a contemporary pop hit by Ellie Goulding.

Tickets to Nuit Musicale in Kelowna are available for $30 adult, $28 seniors from kelownatickets.com, and $32 adult and $30 senior for Vernon audiences from the Ticket Seller, 250-549-7469, www.ticketseller.ca.

