Crowds pack Kings Stadium at the 2018 Denim on the Diamond show in Kelowna. The 1-day festival returns Oct. 2, 2021. (Denim on the Diamond/Facebook)

Thanks to the B.C. vax card, Denim on the Diamond still a go in Kelowna

Those hoping to attend the event will need to be fully vaccinated with two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine

Less than a month from its planned showtime, Denim on the Diamond is officially returning.

With Interior Health lifting some orders on large gatherings as the province’s vaccine card program comes into effect, the local music festival is allowed to take the stage as planned on Oct. 2 — for fully vaccinated ticket-holders.

READ MORE: Restrictions eased for Interior businesses following vax card program

The outdoor show at Kelowna’s Kings Stadium will feature performances from The Hunter Brothers, JJ Wilde, Yukon Blonde, Moontricks, The Royal Foundry, Shawnee Kish, Teigen Gayse and DJ Invizible.

Tickets for the event are still available at denimonthediamond.com.

